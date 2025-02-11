With Rob’s prison escape week coming up in Coronation Street, fans think that Mandy will be the one to die.

We know that a gun will be involved in all of the drama and that Mandy is working with lover Rob to help him flee.

But now fans think that Mandy the prison officer’s days are numbered…

Mandy is helping Rob flee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mandy and Rob’s escape plot

Viewers will know that prison officer Mandy is secretly dating prisoner Rob Donovan.

And, she’s helping him conjure up a plan to escape from prison, using Carla’s transplant operation as the perfect way to do this.

Next week, with Lisa promising him a reduced sentence if he goes ahead with the kidney donor transplant, Rob has the operation.

However, he then attacks a prison officer and steals their uniform before threatening Carla with a gun.

Later on, Rob’s found unconscious at the bottom of some stairs, with the gun next to him. A police investigation is then sparked…

Fans think Mandy will die (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Mandy death twist

With the drama escalating between Carla, Rob and Lisa next week, fans have now predicted that Mandy might find herself in the crossfire – and then she’ll die.

One fan commented: “Today’s episode makes it clear that Lisa has already realised what’s coming. But she needs to ensure the transplant happens. One thing that left me uncertain – between Carla and Mandy, Rob might surprise us and be the one to kill Mandy. Delulu theory.”

Another viewer added: “Surely, if Mandy hasn’t died, she will have to get arrested for kidnap!!”

Another fan finished: “It’s gonna end up him on the run it’s obvious as he’s gonna be here a while. On the other hand, I bet it’s Mandy who dies or gets caught.”

