Coronation Street: Everything we know about Rob prison escape plan – here’s who could die

Coronation Street is gearing up for a huge week as Rob Donovan plots his prison escape and puts Carla’s life at risk.

With Carla awaiting a kidney transplant, Rob’s using this as the perfect opportunity to go on the run.

Here’s everything we know about his prison escape plan – and it involves guns, and injuries.

Carla’s transplant goes ahead (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s kidney transplant

Carla is awaiting her kidney transplant but it all looks to be up in the air as Rob and Mandy are using it as a chance to help Rob escape prison.

But, Lisa’s onto them and has promised Rob that she can get his sentenced reduced if he goes ahead with the operation.

Next week, the transplant goes ahead but this doesn’t stop a weak Rob from plotting away… And, he’s not bothered if Carla gets injured in the process.

Rob’s prison escape puts Carla in danger

As Rob attacks a prison officer, he steals his uniform and poses as an officer himself.

He then works with Mandy to escape, and he has a gun… He then holds Carla hostage and threatens her life.

Fortunately for Carla, Lisa’s desperate to protect her and follows them. With tensions high, Rob, Carla and Lisa end up on some stairs…

Rob is found unconscious… (Credit: ITV)

Rob’s accident

Later on, Rob is found lying unconscious at the bottom of the stairs, with his gun next to him.

Lisa can be seen staring down at him in some Coronation Street spoilers photos as Craig and Kit then begin an investigation into what happened to Rob.

It isn’t long before Lisa’s brought in for questioning. But, what happened to Rob and does he die?

Who dies in Coronation Street?

It’s unclear if Rob actually dies from his accident, and it’s also unclear whether Carla is out of the woods…

But one things is for sure, lives are on the lines and death definitely isn’t out of the question next week!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

