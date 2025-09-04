Coronation Street fans fear Costello will kill Lisa as he vows to ‘deal with her’

Coronation Street fans are worried that DI Costello might put Lisa Swain in danger or even go as far as to kill her.

He made a worrying phone call last night (Wednesday, September 3), that suggested that Kit and Lisa could be in real danger.

But, what is Costello hiding? And, would he threaten Lisa’s life in order to cover up the truth about Becky’s death?

Costello made a mysterious phone call (Credit: ITV)

DI Costello vs Lisa and Kit in Coronation Street

DC Kit Green has been doing some research into Becky Swain’s case and has started to wonder whether Costello could be corrupt and involved somehow.

Lisa noticed that Kit was acting suspiciously when she saw him jot down Costello’s name and a phone number on a post-it note.

Kit then told her about his fears over Costello last night, with Lisa telling him that she’d have a look into it when she was sober.

Meanwhile, Costello sat in his office and made a phone call to someone. He told them that Kit and Lisa had found then name of Tia Wardley and were getting too close to the truth.

He then told the mystery person that he’d ‘deal with it.’

Is Lisa in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear Costello will kill Lisa

Coronation Street viewers are worried that Kit might be right and that Costello might’ve played a part in Becky’s death.

If this is the case, it looks like he would do anything he could to stop the truth from coming out. And, this could even mean killing Lisa.

One fan commented: “Can’t see Costello kidnapping Betsy, worst case he maybe tries to kill Lisa but all I want is happiness for Swarla going forward, so I don’t know.”

Another person took to X and shared: “Anyone else cried at this sweet proposal because I did. Finally our ladies are engaged, but now I’m scared about Costello hurting our Lisa.”

A third added: “Costello better not hurt our little Lisa.”

