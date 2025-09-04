Coronation Street fans fear Costello will kidnap Betsy in a bid to warn off Lisa

Coronation Street fans are concerned that DI Costello might kidnap Betsy Swain to get Lisa to back off digging into Becky’s death.

Last night (Wednesday, September 3), saw him make a mysterious phone call at the police station.

He then vowed to ‘deal with’ Lisa and Kit digging around into Becky’s death… But, how?

What is Costello plotting? (Credit: ITV)

Corrupt Costello in Coronation Street

Kit Green has been doing some research into Becky Swain’s death after noticing that Costello was acting shifty over him viewing her old files.

Lisa caught Kit writing down a phone number next to Costello’s name and confronted Costello about it, landing Kit in trouble.

Last night, Kit pulled Lisa to one side in the Rovers and suggested that Costello might be corrupt and might’ve been involved in Becky’s death.

Meanwhile, at the station, DI Costello made a phone call to someone and informed them that Kit and Lisa had been sniffing around and asking questions about Tia Wardley.

He promised them that he’d ‘deal with’ the matter though.

How will Costello ‘deal with it?’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Costello kidnap of Betsy

With Costello plotting to stop Lisa and Kit from researching further into Becky’s death, a new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that he might go as far as kidnapping Betsy to deter them.

But, is Costello corrupt? And, how far would he go to warn Kit and Lisa from the truth?

One fan suggested: “Maybe Costello takes her as it’s revealed he’s the bent cop instead of Becky so he can use Betsy as leverage.”

Another replied: “Oh good theory, or some kind of near-miss to scare her so that Lisa will tell Kit to stop digging.”

A third agreed: “I actually thought the same thing. Betsy will end up getting kidnapped by someone who is driving that car. Probably Costello.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

