Coronation Street fan theory predicts the Bailey family will take over the Rovers

A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that the Bailey family will actually buy the Rovers in their next venture.

The Baileys have had a lot happen to them over the past couple of years, so buying the Rovers could be the perfect fresh start they need.

But, could we soon be seeing the whole family move into the pub and running it?

Jenny has to give up the pub (Credit: ITV)

Jenny loses the pub in Coronation Street

Realising that she had to pay Carla back the money she stole, Jenny realised that she might have to give up the pub.

Daisy told her that there was no other way. However, Jenny then met a guy online called ‘Dom’ and started dating him.

She then decided to invest in his business with all the money that she had, with a promise of doubling her money by the end of the week.

But, with Jenny realising that Christina was catfishing her and had scammed her out of her £60k, Jenny lost hopes of keeping her beloved pub.

With Daisy now having left Weatherfield, Jenny’s dreams have been crushed, with prospective buyers coming into the Rovers this week to have a look around…

Will the Baileys move into the pub? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Bailey family will be new owners of Rovers

A new Corrie fan theory has now predicted who will next own the pub – and it’s none other than the Bailey family.

With the family going through a lot lately, could they soon move into the Rovers as they enter a new era?

A fan on Reddit wrote: “Not seen any spoliation in this direction yet – So howsabout discussing who the new owner(s) of The Rovers could be if not someone totally new or Jenny-with-a-twist scenario. What about the Bailey Family as potential Rovers owners?”

They then noted several factors that could lead them to buying the pub, including Ed receiving money from the Builder’s Yard sale, the opportunity to run a family business together, interacting with more Weatherfield residents, and fan appeal.

However, one fan did point out that it wasn’t long ago that Ed was in a load of debt… So, could the family really afford to run the pub? We’ll have to wait and see! Perhaps Aggie could return for this new venture?…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.