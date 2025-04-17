Coronation Street gives rare Aggie Bailey update – and fans are once again baffled by her absence

Coronation Street finally referenced Aggie Bailey in an update (Wednesday, April 16), but fans are still baffled over her situation.

It’s coming up to the two year anniversary of Aggie’s last appearance on the cobbles, and the soap has finally remembered she exists.

But, fans are still really confused as to why she’s not back in Weatherfield supporting her daughter Dee-Dee.

Dee-Dee has been in touch with Aggie (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee gives Aggie Bailey update in Coronation Street

Recently on the cobbles, Dee-Dee has been fighting for justice. This comes after she was treated badly by hospital staff during her labour.

With the hospital focusing on Zoe, Dee-Dee’s taking the legal route. She wants to ensure that no other woman has to experience the negligence she did.

Yesterday evening in Coronation Street, Zoe (the midwife at the hospital) was complaining to Asha that Dee-Dee’s complaint could make her lose her job.

Dee-Dee then accused Asha of being on Zoe’s side, with Asha later heading round to Dee-Dee’s flat to check on her.

Asha then wanted to make sure Dee-Dee was doing the right thing, in which Dee-Dee then mentioned that her own mum works in a hospital and has her doubts over Dee-Dee’s decision but she knew she was doing the right thing…

It makes no sense… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled over no show Aggie Bailey

Fans of Corrie will know that Aggie hasn’t been seen on the soap since the summer of 2023. She randomly disappeared to look after a sick aunt in Birmingham, before later breaking up with husband Ed over the phone during his gambling storyline.

There have been many occasions where fans thought it didn’t make sense that Aggie wasn’t back on the Street supporting her family, and now, they’re still baffled.

Aggie knows all about Dee-Dee’s fight for justice yet hasn’t even returned to support her or see her granddaughter Laila.

One fan commented: “So Aggie knows what happened with the birth & still can’t manage 90 minutes on a train from Birmingham to Manchester.”

Another viewer added: “This is why Aggie needs to be in Dee-Dee’s storyline. All the mentions of her in the storyline when she’s not here are pointless.”

A third fan replied: “Yeah, her absence doesn’t make sense.”

A final person ended: “So Aggie knows about Dee-Dee’s complaint – but she doesn’t get it either.”

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Danielle accuses Theo and Sarah of affair

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!