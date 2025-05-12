Coronation Street: Craig Tinker fights for his life in harrowing promo ahead of Colson Smith’s soap exit

ITV have released a new promotional video ahead of Craig Tinker‘s final scenes on Coronation Street – showing the beloved Weatherfield bobby fighting for his life after a brutal attack. News emerged earlier this year that Colson Smith had been axed from the soap after 14 years, during a dramatic (and controversial!) storyline set to air this summer.

It seems as though that storyline is now upon us, with ITV releasing a brand new promo showing a battered and bloody Craig fighting for his life after copping a vicious beating.

But what’s happened to Craig – and will he survive?

Asha and the paramedics rush to save Craig’s life (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker’s life hangs in the balance following Coronation Street attack

In the video, a voiceover from DS Swain asks: “If we knew today was our last day on earth, what would we do differently?” And, as images of a broken and bloodied Craig flood the screen, she further intones: “There isn’t always more time.” Craig’s attack airs next week (starting Monday, May 19) amid a series of episodes devoted to him, Kit and Mick. As the week progresses, the soap reveals the the truth about Kit and Mick’s complicated relationship… leaving Kit’s family and friends in grave danger. As the week begins, an excited Craig is thrilled to be starting his placement week, shadowing Kit in CID. However, with Kit following his own shady agenda, events soon spiral out of control, and Craig is brutally attacked. Will he pull through? Asha tends to battered Craig (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith opens up on Craig’s ‘bloody’ final storyline

Speaking on Craig’s impending departure from the soap, Colson said: “I can’t wait for people to see Craig’s final scenes. It is exactly the exit I wanted for him and we are all really proud of what we filmed in those final weeks.”

He continued: “It was actually great fun. I was walking around covered in fake blood for days and I was chuffed that I got to work with so many brilliant people in this final storyline.”

News broke earlier this year of Colson’s axing from the soap, with the actor releasing a statement in January. He said at the time: “Autumn last year I was told that Craig Tinker‘s time on the Cobbles is to come to an end in 2025. I’ve LOVED every single second of my 14 year stay as a resident on the greatest street in the world.”

He continued: “I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation Street. I’ve learnt pretty much everything about life from the people who call it home. I’m excited to play out the exit story for Our Craigy.”

Colson added: “For me, this is the end of the beginning. I genuinely can’t wait to see what chapter two has in store for me. Long live the cobbles!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

