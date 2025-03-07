‘Disrespectful’ Coronation Street exit for Colson Smith slammed by fans as it’s ‘revealed’ Craig Tinker will die

Reports suggest that the soap is ‘killing off’ PC Craig Tinker, meeting his death in ‘heroic’ circumstances.

And, now that fans have heard this exit news , it’s safe to say that they’re not happy with the decision.

Craig will meet a tragic end (Credit: ITV)https://www.entertainmentdaily.com/coronation-street/

Coronation Street set to ‘kill off’ PC Craig Tinker in the summer

Earlier this year, Colson announced that Corrie is axing Craig Tinker after 14 years.

The news came as a shock to actor Colson Smith when he first found out in the autumn of last year.

And now The Sun has reported that the soap is actually ‘killing off’ the character this summer, with Craig dying as a ‘hero.’

summer and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when it goes out.”Colson is taking it well and there’s a real feeling that this chapter is closing for him and there are bigger and brighter things ahead. “He’ll film his final scenes later this month and then he’ll say goodbye to Craig once and for all.” Fans aren’t happy (Credit: ITV) A source told the publication: “PC Tinker will meet his maker in heroic circumstances thisand there won’t be a dry eye in the house when it goes out.”Colson is taking it well and there’s a real feeling that this chapter is closing for him and there are bigger and brighter things ahead.

Fans fume over ‘disrespectful’ exit for Craig Tinker

With the news that Corrie is ‘killing off’ Craig this year and axing him, fans haven’t taken the reports well.

They’ve now taken to social media to share their upset over the soap’s decision to make 14 years of the character with his death.

One fan commented: “I actually find it a bit unsettling that they’re going to kill off a character viewers have known since they were a literal child on screen. The producers are trolling at this point, right?”

Another fan shared: “I don’t want Craig killed off too, I mean the bosses of Corrie would make a big mistake killing off or getting rid of Bertie’s mom’s family. Craig has done many great things for his friends and this town, he should leave town not be killed off.”

A third person complained: “Not nice that he’s given everything to the show since his childhood and they won’t even keep the door open for him in the future. Also, he’s one of the rare ‘nice guy’ types and the most tolerable out of the three police characters we have.”