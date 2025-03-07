‘Disrespectful’ Coronation Street exit for Colson Smith slammed by fans as it’s ‘revealed’ Craig Tinker will die

Coronation Street set to ‘kill off’ PC Craig Tinker in the summer
Fans fume over ‘disrespectful’ exit for Craig Tinker
With the news that Corrie is ‘killing off’ Craig this year and axing him, fans haven’t taken the reports well.
They’ve now taken to social media to share their upset over the soap’s decision to make 14 years of the character with his death.
One fan commented: “I actually find it a bit unsettling that they’re going to kill off a character viewers have known since they were a literal child on screen. The producers are trolling at this point, right?”
Another fan shared: “I don’t want Craig killed off too, I mean the bosses of Corrie would make a big mistake killing off or getting rid of Bertie’s mom’s family. Craig has done many great things for his friends and this town, he should leave town not be killed off.”
A third person complained: “Not nice that he’s given everything to the show since his childhood and they won’t even keep the door open for him in the future. Also, he’s one of the rare ‘nice guy’ types and the most tolerable out of the three police characters we have.”
