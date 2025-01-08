A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Cassie Plummer may soon find herself quite at home in the Rovers.

With Cassie still having her eyes on the prize (Ken’s cash), and with fans speculating that the Rovers could soon be put up for sale, a new theory has emerged.

It suggests that Cassie might use Ken’s money to buy the Rovers…

The pub could exchange hands (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: The Rovers for sale?

The background to the theory is that fans reckon the Rovers could soon be put up for sale. Currently, whilst Jenny and Daisy run the pub, it’s actually Carla who owns it. That’s because Daisy and Jenny both stole Carla’s money to buy it.

Now, Carla’s in hospital and has found out that she needs a new kidney. Her brother Rob, who is currently in prison, is offering to donate his kidney but it will cost Carla £100k to go private and keep a prisoner in hospital for the surgery.

Now, a new theory has suggested that Carla might sell the pub to afford her kidney transplant.

It reads: “If Daisy’s leaving, maybe Carla does sell the pub to fund her transplant?”

This comes after the news that Charlotte Jordan is reportedly leaving her role of Daisy Midgeley later this year.

Could Cassie become the new landlady? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Cassie to buy the pub?

Elsewhere on the Street, Cassie is forming a really close bond with Ken and has her eyes on his premium bonds. Ken’s family have warned him but Cassie’s not stopping from doing her best to get the cash.

Now, one fan thinks that Cassie might use Ken’s cash to buy the Rovers and get herself behind the bar.

The fan suggested: “Imagine Cassie convinces Ken to use his premium bond money on buying the Rovers and then Cassie actually ends up as the landlady, what a mega turn of events that would be if she wasn’t in recovery.”

But, could Ken and Cassie actually join forces and buy the pub? Has this been Cassie’s plan all along?

