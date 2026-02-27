Confused much? 5 Emmerdale storylines that left us scratching our heads this week

It has been another dramatic week in Emmerdale, with emotions running high across the village. But while the storylines have certainly packed a punch, there are more than a few moments that have left us scratching our heads.

From Bear’s worrying situation to Graham’s odd loyalty to Joe, and the ongoing mystery of the disappearing children, here are the things that simply have not added up in Emmerdale this week. Have you managed to make sense of it all?

Manpreet brushed Bear off (Credit: ITV)

1. Manpreet refusing to help Bear in Emmerdale this week

We might not be medical professionals, but Manpreet’s handling of Bear has raised serious questions. When poor Bear went to see her, clearly in pain and unable to sleep, he was sent away without any real support.

Yes, Ray had been giving him painkillers and sleeping pills, leading to an addiction, so prescribing more would not have been the answer. But simply telling him to seek counselling and leaving it at that feels far from sufficient.

Addiction is not something you fix overnight. Surely there should have been a proper plan to help him safely come off the medication, rather than sending a vulnerable man away to cope alone.

Paddy needs to look in the mirror before shouting at everyone (Credit: ITV)

2. Manpreet isn’t the only one not helping Bear

Manpreet is not the only one falling short. It feels as though no one in Bear’s life is properly stepping in.

Given everything that has happened, you would expect a hospital assessment or some kind of psychiatric support. It is hard to understand how he was deemed fit for police questioning last week.

This week alone, Aaron shared his own experiences of abuse in the hope it would help. Laurel took Bear to see Ray’s body, believing it might bring closure. Paddy has shouted and argued, clearly desperate. But none of it has made a difference.

Everyone can see Bear is struggling and not coping. So why is no one taking real action?

Graham takes everything Joe says without fighting back (Credit: ITV)

3. Graham causes confusion

We have already questioned this earlier in the week, but it still does not sit right. Why is Graham allowing Joe to treat him like this?

After faking his death for six years and managing perfectly well, Graham hardly seems like someone who would quietly accept being ordered around.

This week he chose to back Cain, lying to Joe after discovering Cain has cancer. Joe reacted angrily and told Graham he should have stayed dead. Instead of pushing back, Graham apologised.

That is not the Graham we know. There has to be more going on here. Surely there is a bigger plan in play.

Evan is cured in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

4. Evan news baffled us in Emmerdale this week

Another moment that has left viewers confused is Evan’s storyline.

After months of barely being seen or mentioned, Dawn and Billy were suddenly celebrating the news that his treatment is working. On Monday, February 23, Dawn told Kim: “I just feel like I can enjoy him as a normal toddler, not a toddler going through leukaemia care.”

It is wonderful news, of course. But where has this journey been happening? Who has been taking him to hospital? Who has been caring for him during treatment and the side effects?

It feels as though the seriousness of Evan’s illness was sidelined, only to be quickly wrapped up.

We miss Piper, but Belle doesn’t (Credit: ITV)

5. Where was everybody in Emmerdale this week?

And finally, where is everyone?

So many characters seem to disappear when they should at least be mentioned. Who has been looking after Dotty while Arthur’s turned into the Devil’s spawn? Laurel never appears to be doing school runs. The same question applies to Gabby’s son, Thomas.

Other children missing in action include Johnny Woodfield, Archie Breckle, Moses Dingle, Ivy Malcolms and Nicola and Jimmy King’s children.

And what about the pets? Where is Vinny’s dog Chip? When was the last time Belle was seen walking Piper? After all the emotion over getting her back, you would expect to see her a little more often.

Emmerdale has delivered plenty of drama this week, but it has also left viewers with plenty of unanswered questions. With so much going on, we can only hope the coming episodes start to join the dots.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

