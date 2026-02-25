Emmerdale’s Joe Tate should watch his back: All the theories on Graham’s true motive for returning

Ever since his dramatic return to Emmerdale, Graham Foster has appeared to be firmly under Joe Tate’s thumb. The former fixer, once known for his steely calm and military background, now seems to nod along to every order Joe throws his way. And for many viewers, it is becoming painful to watch.

Because this is Graham. Trained in the SAS. A man who has spent years handling problems the police could not. So why is he suddenly acting like Joe’s obedient sidekick? Is guilt driving him or is there a bigger play at work? And more importantly, should Joe be looking over his shoulder?

Joe Tate’s behaviour is not okay (Credit: ITV)

Joe’s treatment of Graham raises eyebrows

Joe has never exactly been known for kindness, and since Graham’s shock return from the dead he has not softened. In fact, he has been openly dismissive and, at times, cruel.

When Graham previously voiced concerns about how Joe financially destroyed Robert and Victoria, Joe snapped: “You better fall in line. If you want to be on my team, Graham, you will play by my rules.” Graham simply agreed.

More recently, Joe tasked him with helping to “destroy” Cain. But when Graham went to Butler’s to retrieve the DeLorean keys, he discovered Cain’s cancer diagnosis. From that moment, something shifted. Graham appeared to support Cain while still pretending loyalty to Joe.

Kim quickly grew suspicious and urged Joe to test him. It soon became clear Graham had sided with Cain and lied to Joe. Joe’s response was brutal, telling him he should have “stayed dead”.

And still, Graham apologised.

Graham is up to something, we’re sure (Credit: ITV)

Is Graham really playing the long game?

On the surface, it looks like guilt. Perhaps Graham feels responsible for abandoning Joe years ago and is now trying to atone. But many fans are convinced there is far more going on.

Graham was working for somebody when he returned (Credit: ITV)

1. Working with the police?

When Graham first resurfaced, we learned he had been “fixing” cases for the police. That detail has not been forgotten by viewers.

“Working with, but not for the police,” one fan suggested.

Another pointed to his link with Coronation Street’s Jodie and the fact a senior officer helped fake his death. “Working with the police to bring Joe and Kim down,” added a third.

Joe and Kim were blindsided by Graham’s Emmerdale return (Credit: ITV)

2. A mission to destroy the Tates?

Others believe revenge is the real motive. After all, Kim once ordered a hit on Graham.

“Yes, I’m hoping Graham has come back to get his revenge on them both,” wrote one viewer.

Another predicted he might team up with Robert and Aaron to topple the Tate empire, while someone else speculated the apparent friction between Graham and Joe could be an elaborate act to outmanoeuvre Kim.

Did Graham control evil Celia? (Credit: ITV)

3. Is Joe the real mastermind?

Whispers that Joe’s exit could be looming continue, and some fans believe Graham is key to it.

“I reckon Joe is the big boss of Celia etc and Graham is working undercover to bring him down,” suggested one.

Another agreed: “I think Joe is behind all the bad stuff going on in Emmerdale. Maybe one of his victims has a conection to Graham?”

“Think Graham might be working under cover to catch the gang and drug smugglers and Joe could have something to do with it,” added a third.

Graham certaily has the swagger of someone in charge (Credit: ITV)

4. Or is Graham pulling the strings?

There is also the possibility that Graham is not following orders at all. One fan suggested he could be controlling events from behind the scenes, using Joe’s hatred and Kim’s suspicions to his advantage.

After all, Graham has the training and the experience. He would not be the first to play the long game.

Are Graham and Joe related? (Credit: ITV)

5. The wild theory: Graham Joe’s real dad in Emmerdale?

And then there is the theory that refuses to disappear. Could Graham actually be Joe’s biological father?

Viewers know Chris Tate and Rachel Hughes are Joe’s parents. Graham was never part of that history. But soaps have rewritten the past before.

“Father possibly????” and “Could he be Joe’s dad?” asked several fans. Another simply stated: “I think Joe is Graham’s son.”

Whatever the truth, one thing is clear. Graham’s return needs a purpose. Watching him absorb insult after insult does not fit the man we know. If this is a master plan, it had better deliver. Because if it is not, then his comeback risks feeling like a missed opportunity.

