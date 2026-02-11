Bear Wolf has another breakdown in Emmerdale tonight (Wednesday, February 11) and Paddy realises his dad needs help – but what is actually wrong with Bear?

Bear has clearly been unwell for a long time – and not just because of the horrific ordeal he suffered at the hands of Ray Walters. His behaviour began spiralling months before he was taken and held captive by Ray.

So is counselling really enough? Or does Bear need far more than that?

Paddy was appalled by his father’s violent outbursts (Credit: ITV)

Bear’s behaviour changed long before Ray in Emmerdale

Back in May 2025, viewers began noticing something wasn’t right. Bear was paranoid, overly sensitive and increasingly volatile. He became convinced his family no longer wanted him around and lashed out violently during arguments.

At the time, show boss Laura Shaw teased that something significant was on the way for the character.

After a blazing row with Paddy, Bear left the village in July, claiming he was going to stay with a friend. But he never arrived.

Months later, it was revealed Bear had actually been living with Ray Walters, forced into labour and manipulated into believing Ray was helping him. The modern slavery storyline explained his disappearance – but not the earlier personality shift.

Bear killed Ray but is deeply traumatised (Credit: ITV)

Bear killed Ray – and the trauma didn’t end there

In dramatic flashback scenes earlier this year, it was revealed Bear had escaped captivity and returned to the village just in time to see Ray about to attack Paddy.

In a desperate bid to stop him, Bear strangled Ray. As he repeatedly said he “just wanted it to stop”, Ray died in his arms.

Rather than go to the police, Paddy and Dylan covered up the killing and kept Bear hidden, claiming he was still missing. Since then, Paddy has refused to let professionals assess him properly, cutting police interviews short and keeping visitors away.

But tonight Bear suffers another breakdown – and Paddy finally accepts that counselling is needed.

The question is: is that really enough?

Bear is breaking down more frequently (Credit: ITV)

What’s actually wrong with Bear in Emmerdale?

On social media, viewers have been debating whether Bear’s issues go beyond trauma alone.

Many fans believe the show still hasn’t addressed what triggered his initial decline before Ray was even involved.

One wrote: “Is Bear ever going to get a diagnosis on his state of mind/possible dementia/CTE? Just seems like he should have had a thorough physical by now.”

Last year, fans speculated he could be suffering from CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), a degenerative brain condition linked to repeated head injuries. As a former wrestler, Bear would have experienced significant physical trauma over the years.

Others have suggested dementia or severe depression.

Another viewer commented: “He wasn’t right before he went missing. He needs to see Liam or Manpreet.”

And someone else questioned: “What’s actually wrong with Bear? I thought it was the meds Ray was giving him but has he got dementia or something?”

While counselling could help Bear process the trauma of captivity and killing Ray, many fans feel a full medical assessment is long overdue.

Whether Emmerdale is building toward a formal diagnosis or focusing purely on psychological trauma remains to be seen. But one thing is certain – Bear needs more help now than ever.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

