The one question Emmerdale fans are asking as Evan returns to screens

Emmerdale viewers did a double take last night when Evan Fletcher suddenly popped back on screen. It has been months since we last properly saw Dawn and Billy’s little boy, and he is now very much a toddler rather than the baby we remember.

But as fans welcomed the rare sighting, one big question hung in the air. What happened to his leukaemia?

Evan was born at Christmas 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Evan’s leukaemia battle in Emmerdale

Evan was born to Billy and Dawn Fletcher on December 21 2023, arriving in dramatic style with a water birth at Home Farm.

However, the joy was short lived. In May 2024, at just five months old, Evan was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. What followed was a heartbreaking year of chemotherapy, hospital stays and frightening infections.

To keep him safe, Home Farm effectively went into lockdown. Clemmie and Lucas were pulled out of school and home schooled, and Billy’s social life disappeared overnight. Doctors warned the family that this could be a long road, potentially lasting years.

Then, quietly, the isolation ended. Evan was no longer seen on screen and Dawn appeared to resume normal life. There was little sign of the ongoing medical battle viewers had been told to expect, particularly as her affair with Joe Tate took centre stage.

Evan is cured in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Evan returns to screen

Last week, Dawn and Billy were seen marking what they called the “monumental news” that Evan’s treatment is working. And on Monday February 23, viewers finally saw the toddler in the flesh during a conversation between Dawn and Kim.

“I just feel like I can enjoy him as a normal toddler, not a toddler going through leukaemia care,” Dawn said.

Just like that, it appears Evan has the all clear.

But the sudden resolution has left many scratching their heads. Has he been undergoing treatment off screen all this time? Who has been taking him to hospital? Who has been caring for him during the harsh side effects of chemotherapy?

For some viewers, it felt as though the storyline quietly disappeared, only to be wrapped up swiftly months later.

Billy and Dawn haven’t seemed bothered about their son in months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans question Evan storyline

Fans quickly took to social media to air their confusion, with many suggesting the plot was sidelined once Dawn’s affair drama took over.

“Is it just me or was Evan’s leukaemia storyline completely abandoned? In today’s episode we see Dawn relieved its all over, but we haven’t seen her or Billy struggle with managing this in months. I’m a bit confused but it’s nice to see Dawn smiling for once!” one viewer wrote.

Another asked: “Evan a baby, disappears now a toddler and all gets the all clear, did we miss episodes?”

“They dropped it as soon as Joe and Dawn got together, so annoying,” said a third.

A fourth added: “Finally Evan appears, good news but feel like they have not done much with the storyline.”

“So how is Evan now after his leukaemia? Is he all better? They seem to have forgotten about that,” another viewer commented.

While fans are clearly relieved that Evan appears to be thriving, many feel the emotional weight of such a serious storyline deserved more time and attention on screen.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

