Billy to die protecting Todd as Theo turns abusive, Coronation Street fans predict

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Billy Mayhew will die protecting Todd Grimshaw as boyfriend Theo turns abusive. Fans of the soap have been quick to spot the red flags Theo has been raising over recent months.

After seeing Theo punch his own son last month, worried Todd decided to do some digging into his past. After an incident with a drunken Aadi, Todd learned that Theo has a history of violence – and was previously involved in a violent altercation with his wife in a restaurant.

With Theo’s darkness growing and Billy set to leave Coronation Street this year, fans have put two and two together to suggest that violent Theo could be Billy’s end.

Theo has a dangerous temper (Credit: ITV)

Billy to die protecting Todd against ‘abusive’ Theo, Coronation Street fans predict

Sharing theories on a Reddit thread, Coronation Street fans speculated as to how the story might play out. And some wondered whether it could spell a brutal death for Billy.

“Theo becomes abusive towards Todd and that goes on for a while. After a while, Todd finally speaks up about it to Billy. As Billy tries to help or go to the police, Theo will kill Billy for “interfering” as his rage grows and he is more abusive, thus will have less limits,” wrote one fan.

“Yeah 100% this Is the route they’re going down and it will be so sad and awful to watch,” said another.

A third agreed: “I have also been thinking that Theo’s abuse of Todd will lead to Billy’s death. I think Billy will try to help Todd and Theo will fly into a rage and hit Billy too hard, or cause Billy to fall and hit his head, resulting in death.”

“Agree this is where this is going. Billy getting killed trying to protect Todd from Theo, or something. How depressing!” said a fourth.

Will Billy be caught in the middle of Todd and violent Theo?

Is Billy in danger? (Credit: ITV)

When is Billy leaving Coronation Street?

Earlier this year, it was reported that Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, has been ‘axed’ after 11 years on the soap.

Daniel Brocklebank who plays Billy told The Sun: “I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life. I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

“I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds.”

With Billy’s exit yet to air, it has been reported that he will be ‘killed off’ later this year in what has been described as a ‘sensational, issues-based storyline.’ Will Billy die at Theo‘s hands?

