Aaron and Robert’s major breakthrough in Emmerdale next week, but it’s not all good news for Moira

Aaron knows the truth in Emmerdale and he knows exactly who set Moira up and how Robert was involved. Now he is determined to put things right. There is finally a glimmer of hope too, with fresh evidence set to come to light next week that could turn everything on its head.

But there is a devastating twist hanging over it all. Moira is ready to plead guilty, and time may not be on their side.

Robert revealed the truth about Joe’s blackmail to Dawn (Credit: ITV)

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Robert finally comes clean to Aaron

Friday April 10 saw tensions explode after Robert decided it was time to take Joe Tate down. Teaming up with Ross, the pair attempted to hack into Joe’s laptop, only for Ross to admit he did not actually know the password after all.

Frustrated, Robert sent him packing and carried on alone, but Dawn caught him in the act. When his excuse about checking a feed delivery failed to convince her, she threatened to call the police.

With nowhere left to hide, Robert confessed everything. Dawn then discovered the video of Victoria killing John and watched it herself. It clearly showed self-defence, confirming what viewers already suspected. Shocked, she prepared to confront Joe, while Robert headed home to face Aaron.

Back at home, the truth finally came out. Aaron overheard Ross demanding payment, forcing Robert to admit he had planted the evidence against Moira. The reaction was explosive, with Aaron left furious and unsure if he could ever forgive him.

Later, Dawn told Robert she had deleted the video before cutting ties with Joe completely, taking the kids and heading to stay with Billy. It leaves serious questions over whether their relationship is beyond repair.

Despite everything, Aaron made a surprising decision. He refused to turn Robert in, instead insisting they work together to find proof that could free Moira. But he made it clear their future as a couple is hanging by a thread.

The storage unit reveals loads of new evidence (Credit: ITV)

Breakthrough discovery offers hope for Moira

The drama ramps up on Sunday April 12 when Robert visits Bear in prison, pushing him for information that might help Moira’s case. Paddy is furious when he finds out and does not hold back in confronting Robert.

At the same time, Kyle goes missing after learning Moira plans to plead guilty. When Robert finds him, the weight of his actions hits home and he decides he should confess. Aaron convinces him to hold off for one night, a decision that quickly proves crucial.

That same night, Bear calls with a breakthrough, remembering the number plates he hid for Ray. Kammy tracks them to a storage unit in Hotten and Robert and Aaron rush to investigate.

Faced with dozens of identical units, they struggle to find the right one and are close to giving up. Then Marlon steps in, recalling a key he found at Celia’s. It turns out to be exactly what they need, unlocking a unit packed with new evidence.

Moira is adamant she’s pleading guilty (Credit: ITV)

Can Moira be stopped before it is too late?

While the evidence stacks up, Moira remains determined to plead guilty. Cain is desperate to change her mind, but she refuses to listen, focused only on getting back to her boys as quickly as possible.

When Cain finally gets hold of the new evidence, it becomes a frantic dash to the courtroom. Just as Moira is being led in, he bursts in and shouts the news.

The question now is whether it will be enough to stop her in time. Will Moira rethink her plea, or has the moment already passed? And could this new evidence finally be what saves her?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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