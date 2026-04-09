Emmerdale spoilers reveal Ross and Robert involve Dawn in their plot against Joe which could lead to her exit

Robert Sugden and Ross Barton are joining forces in Emmerdale and it’s all kicking off as they set their sights on taking Joe Tate down. But their risky plan could have huge consequences, with Dawn Fletcher potentially caught right in the middle.

Robert is done letting Joe call the shots. However, dragging Dawn into the drama might end up changing everything for her and Joe for good.

Neither Ross nor Robert are fans of Joe (Credit: ITV)

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Robert and Ross plot to take Joe down in Emmerdale

In Thursday night’s episode (April 9), Cain called Aaron to his bedside with an emotional request. If anything were to happen to him, he wanted Aaron to step up as head of the family.

Stunned but honoured, Aaron agreed and later filled Robert in on everything. He also revealed that Moira has decided to plead guilty, believing it’s her only option. By doing so, she could face six years instead of 12 and be home sooner to her boys.

Robert was horrified. Knowing he played a major part in Moira’s situation, he wasted no time confronting Joe and demanding they fix things.

But Joe refused point blank, making it clear he would only look out for himself. His harsh words about Moira left Robert furious and determined to act.

That’s when he turned to Ross, suggesting they team up and promising it would be worth his while.

Dawn catches Robert so he confesses in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Dawn caught in the middle as secrets spill

In Friday’s episode (April 10), Robert and Ross put their plan into action by attempting to hack into Joe’s laptop. Robert’s goal is to delete the incriminating footage Joe has been using to blackmail him.

But things don’t go to plan when Dawn catches them in the act.

Demanding answers, she leaves Robert with little choice but to come clean. He reveals everything, from the video to the blackmail and how it’s all contributed to Moira ending up behind bars.

Now the question is how Dawn will react. Will she be horrified by what Joe has done, or will she stand by him?

Will Dawn forgive Joe for this? (Credit: ITV)

Could this be the start of Dawn’s exit?

Reports last month claimed that Emmerdale has ‘axed’ Olivia Bromley after eight years in the role of Dawn.

A source told The Sun: “Olivia is adored by everyone at Emmerdale so the decision to axe her has not gone down well at all.

“She’s a popular member of the cast and if they can get rid of Olivia then the feeling is virtually no-one is safe.

“Olivia understood their decision and is preparing to film her exit in the coming months.”

Her departure scenes are expected to be filmed later this year, although exactly when Dawn will leave screens remains under wraps.

With Dawn now facing the truth about Joe’s actions, it’s hard to see her simply turning a blind eye. Could Robert’s confession be the moment that pushes her to walk away for good?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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