In Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, December 12, Kit Green digs up a juicy new lead about Costello that could blow the case wide open.

Meanwhile, Shona’s surprise baby shower hits a snag when David turns up and absolutely does not share the festive mood.

Here’s everything coming up in Friday’s trip to the cobbles.

Lisa rejects Carla (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit’s discovery could hold the key

Costello’s wife swings by the station for his bits and casually shows Kit a photo of their snug Coniston hideaway, Ravensgill. Kit’s detective senses start truly tingling.

A quick snoop later and he’s dropping a voicemail bombshell on Carla. The house was bought by a company created exactly one week after Becky supposedly ‘died.’ Interesting…

2. Lisa breaks Carla’s heart

Carla marches to No.6 and pours her heart out to Lisa saying she never should’ve left, she never stopped loving her… all the dramatic soap declarations.

Lisa quietly admits she loves her too, but lays down the heartbreak hammer. It’s too late. Game over. Carla’s shattered.

Shona’s embarrassed (Credit: ITV)

3. Shona and David disagree in Coronation Street spoilers

David walks into his house and finds it packed to the rafters with cooing guests and pastel decorations. Shona thrilled, David… not so much.

He quietly panics, insisting a baby shower feels wrong when their baby is high-risk. Shona clocks the guests’ awkward faces. Party mood ruined.

There’s a loud crash (Credit: ITV)

4. Gary worries about Todd

Gary unsettles George and Christina when he casually mentions hearing a loud crash from Todd and Theo’s flat. Uh-oh… festive cheer, meet festive fear.

5. Carl supports Tyrone

Tyrone’s still down in the dumps about the hit-and-run investigation going nowhere.

Carl swoops in with the perfect mix of sympathy and shoulder-patting… almost too supportive, if you ask us.

Sally and Tim delight the kids (Credit: ITV)

6. Sally cheers the kids up in Coronation Street spoilers

Sally vows to pull strings and get the girls a Christmas Day visit with their mum, while Tim frets she’s heading for heartbreak if the prison says no.

7. Debbie has high hopes

Debbie, in full ‘love-conquers-all’ bridal mode, decides she wants both Carl and Abi at her big day. Ronnie looks ready to call for backup.

But when Kevin catches wind of the plan, he hits boiling point and tosses the invite straight back at her.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!