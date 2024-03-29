13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a sad death, a violent argument and a love triangle

Emmerdale spoilers for next week include news of a sad death for Paddy, Rhona and Vanessa. Plus a violent argument spirals out of control leaving Ruby outcast and a love triangle begins for Dr Liam, Ella and Chas.

Find out what’s happening in Emmerdale next week with these 13 huge spoilers.

Chas is injured in the fallout of Ruby’s outburst (Credit: ITV)

1. Ruby lashes out

After carefully putting in place plans for a life away from the village for her and Caleb, Ruby is furious when she discovers he’s spoken to Chas and has no intention of going anywhere.

As Caleb is finally given a warm welcome in the Woolpack, Ruby is fuming and storms in ready for a fight. A slanging match soon kicks off between her and the Dingles.

However things take a serious turn when Ruby lashes out and elbows Chas in the chest.

No one takes Ruby’s side (Credit: ITV)

2. Ruby rejected

Following the altercation, Caleb publicly rejects Ruby and sides with his family. Ruby is totally broken and heads outside alone.

Caleb soon comes out too and is boiling over with anger. Can Ruby win him over and make him believe it was all an accident?

Tom catches Belle out (Credit: ITV)

3. Belle lies to Tom in Emmerdale spoilers

When Tom gets a text from Belle saying she’s stuck at work and will be home late, Tom’s suspicions rise. He checks his tracker app and finds she’s in a moving car.

Tom’s furious and calls to find out exactly where she is. But she lies and says she’s still at work, when actually she’s at The Hide.

Tom tries to control his rage (Credit: ITV)

4. Tom loses it

Knowing she’s not being honest, Tom is simmering with rage. He walks into the The Hide and sees his wife having a great time.

The vet puts on a front, trying not to let his passive aggressive comments be too obvious. He pretends everything is fine for her to carry on socialising.

However, once back home, he’s unable to cope with having lost this tiny bit of control. Tom loses it and trashes the house in a fit of rage.

5. Chas finds out the truth

Chas probes Liam for answers over Aaron’s gene test and he struggles to keep his poker face. Soon, she picks up on what he’s implied and confronts Aaron.

He gives the game away, but is fuming with Liam for crossing a line….

Chas knows what Aaron did to Liam (Credit: ITV)

6. Aaron beats Liam

Chas sees Liam the next day and he is visibly injured. She immediately guesses Aaron is to blame and Liam can’t help but let her know the truth.

However, he persuades her to tread carefully when confronting her son. They share a tender moment and it’s clear the feelings are still there for Chas and Liam.

There’s finally a breakthrough for Aaron (Credit: ITV)

7. Chas gets through to Aaron

On Liam’s advice Chas takes a sensitive approach to Aaron. His walls slowly come down and he confesses the gene test result is like a death sentence.

Him opening up is a huge step forward for Aaron. Paddy also reminds him he’ll always be there for him.

Ella isn’t actually who Liam wants (Credit: ITV)

8. Liam commits to Ella in Emmerdale spoilers

Chas decides to lay it all on the line and tell Liam how she feels. However, Ella is also out to capture his heart.

Leyla gets in the middle of it all and misinterprets a conversation with Liam, telling Ella it’s her he wants.

Just as Chas and Liam are about to confess their feelings, Ella interrupts. She and Liam then kiss and she asks that they become a couple. Unable to break her heart, Liam agrees.

9. Liam resolves to get his woman

Thrown to find he’s committed himself to the wrong woman, Liam confides in Leyla about the mix-up.

She encourages him to go for it with Chas and not delay. Liam’s ready to give it his all, but will he get the girl?

10. Claudette apologises

When Ethan finds out what Claudette said to Matty he is horrified. He insists she must apologise and Christianity is all about loving each other.

Matty forgives her, but Moira isn’t so easily won over after the hurt caused to her son.

Of course Kerry makes it all about her! (Credit: ITV)

11. Kerry takes over

As Amy has her hen do, Kerry steams in and brings out some naked butlers. She’s soon making it all about her.

Victoria is cross it’s become the Kerry show, but will Kerry realise what she’s done wrong?

Elsewhere, Matty has his stag do and is emotional.

The news is upsetting (Credit: ITV)

12. Sad death news for Paddy

Rhona, Paddy and Vanessa receive the heartbreaking news Pearl Ladderbanks has died. They are all tearful and Paddy is particularly struck by it. He wears the last jumper she’ll ever knit for him as he tries to cope with his grief.

Jacob’s upset by David’s decision (Credit: ITV)

13. David refuses to return

Jacob is crushed to hear his dad is never coming home. Victoria is guilty as she realises this is all down to her. She knows her own pursuit of happiness has hurt so many people. But does she think it was all worth it?

