Emmerdale spoilers: Liam, Chas and Ella love triangle begins

The latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal that a love triangle begins between doctor Liam Cavanagh, Chas Dingle and Ella Forster. Chas and Liam have been circling each other romantically as of late, but have yet to make themselves official as a couple.

Matters have become complicated by the arrival of feisty Ella, who appeared to share an undeniable chemistry with Liam herself. And, as the two women make a play for Liam, it becomes clear that he has a decision to make.

And, as Chas and Liam both come to a decision about their relationship, Ella leaps into action; also determined to win Liam’s heart.

But who will Liam choose?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Liam is ready to commit to Chas… but Ella may have other plans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam is a wanted man

As the storyline continues, Charity convinces Chas that she should lay everything on the line in her pursuit of Liam. However, Ella is also determined to capture Liam’s heart.

This comes as Leyla tells Ella that Liam only has eyes for her – after misinterpreting a conversation with him earlier that day.

Just as Chas and Liam are ready to tell each other how they feel, Ella unexpectedly intervenes. After a passionate kiss, Liam is unable to say no to Ella’s demand that they become a couple.

But what will he do next?

Liam is thrown off after sharing a kiss with Ella (Credit: ITV)

Conflicted Liam is forced to decide between two women

Loved-up Ella is elated to have gotten her man. However, mixed-up Liam is shocked to realise that he’s committed himself to the wrong woman.

Later, when he explains the Ella and Chas mix-up to Leyla, she urges him to go and get the right woman with no delay.

Liam snaps to business. But who will he choose?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!