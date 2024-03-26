Emmerdale spoilers: Tom lashes out in a violent rage as Belle defies him

Latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal that moody Tom King lashes out in an abusive rage after wife Belle ‘defies’ him again.

This comes amid a steadily escalating cycle of abuse which has followed their wedding. Recent episodes revealed that Tom has begun tracking Belle via an app on her phone – causing his jealousy and controlling behaviour to worsen whenever she deviates from her allowed path.

And, as Belle arrives home late from work this week, Tom’s fury once again gets the better of him.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Belle tells Tom she’s stuck at work… then heads to the Hide for a drink (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom fumes as Belle parties at the Hide

As the storyline continues, Tom is irritated when he gets a text from Belle telling him that she’ll be late home from work. Checking into his tracker app, he discovers that Belle is in a moving car.

Meanwhile, Belle feels guilty to be at the Hide rather than working – lying to Tom about where she is. Knowing full well she’s at the Hide, Tom walks in and sees her apparently having the time of her life.

How will he react when he finds Belle living it up with her friends and family?

Tom struggles to keep his passive aggression in check (Credit: ITV)

Tom does his best to hide his fury, pretending that he’s fine as Belle continues to have fun at the Hide.

But what will he do next?

Secretly fuming, Tom heads home to unleash another temper Tomtrum (Credit: ITV)

Tom lashes out

Back home, Tom fumes over his inability to control Belle‘s life. With his temper getting the better of him, he trashes the place in a fit of rage.

Can Tom get his temper under control before he loses it completely at Belle?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

