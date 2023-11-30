Emmerdale: David has left the village – has he gone for good?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, November 30), David Metcalfe decided to leave the village after suffering from a broken heart.

Struggling to cope with the recent discovery of both Jacob and Pollard’s revelations, David packed his bags and exited Emmerdale.

But, now that Matthew Wolfenden has bowed out of his soap role, has David gone for good?

David said goodbye to his family (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David left the Dales

Recently in Emmerdale, David’s world crashed down when he saw Jacob and Victoria kissing through the window.

Jacob had lied to him that he’d been seeing Gabby, making David furious that he was in fact seeing his ex fiancé.

As David confronted Jacob in the shop, Pollard then walked in with a revelation of his own.

Thinking that his own secret was out, Pollard apologised for not telling David the truth about his Parkinson’s.

David was furious with Pollard at first but later promised to be there for him. However, the issue of Jacob and Vic still played on his mind.

Tonight, with too much heartbreak, David left the village in his car after packing his bags and saying goodbye to his loved ones.

This comes after Matthew Wolfenden decided to leave his role in the Dales to explore new opportunities.

Matthew Wolfenden is starring in Elf the Musical (Credit: ITV YouTube)

What is Matthew Wolfenden up to now after soap exit?

Matthew Wolfenden is currently performing as Buddy in Elf the Musical in the West End this festive season.

The actor is excited to get his jazz hands out and play the lead role in the Christmas musical.

This new role sees Matthew turn to a new direction in life, coinciding with the end of his five year marriage with former Emmerdale co-star Charley Webb.

Matthew recently took to Instagram and posted: “It is with love and respect that Charley and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children.

“For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time. M x”

This marked the end of his relationship with the Debbie Dingle actress, with the pair looking to prioritise their three children – Buster, Bowie and Ace – going forwards.

Will he be back? (Credit: ITV)

Is David Metcalfe gone for good?

Recently on This Morning, Matthew revealed: “The door’s left open, they’re not killing me off, I’ve been promised.”

The door has indeed been left open with it sounding as though Matthew hopes to return in the future.

But, it is unclear when this may be and if this will happen. But, is David Metcalfe gone for good? That remains a mystery.

