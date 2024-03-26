Emmerdale: Tom might try to kill Belle, fans fear

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, March 25), Belle informed Tom that she was going to a conference in Leeds.

Tom wasn’t impressed and secretly grabbed Belle’s phone and installed a tracking app on it.

Emmerdale fans have now become concerned that Tom might go as far as to kill his new wife.

Belle headed out without Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom is tracking Belle

Yesterday evening, Suzy asked Belle if she wanted to go to a wedding conference on the evening in Leeds and stay over the night.

Belle then entered the Woolpack and told Tom that she was going to the event and that it was at the fancy Skyline hotel.

Tom made out that he’d already had his heart set on cooking for Belle, with Belle apologising for ruining his plans.

With Belle getting ready back at home later on, Tom grabbed her phone and soon installed a tracking app on it.

When Belle started to search for her phone, he then pointed out that it was lying on the sofa.

Once his wife was at her conference, Tom then stared at his phone as he tracked Belle’s every move.

Fans aren’t comfortable with Tom’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans worry that Tom may end Belle King’s life

After Tom tracked Belle’s whereabouts on the app, fans have started to worry that Tom has more sinister plans for Belle.

He might even kill his wife as his abuse gets more intense. But, will this be the case?

One fan commented: “Tom is a psychopath. I think Belle will be in grave danger with this [bleep].”

Another person added: “That creepy killer look on Tom’s face WTH.”

A third Emmerdale viewer finished: “Tom is Emmerdale’s next serial killer”

What does Tom have in store for Belle? (Credit: ITV)

Will Tom kill his wife?

Tom’s become obsessed with controlling all aspects of Belle home and work life. He’s now taken things a step further by tracking her behind her back.

But, what will happen when Belle resists Tom’s demands? Will he end up killing her as he loses control?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

