12 EastEnders spoilers for next week including blackmail, pressure, lies and relationship woes

Here are 12 huge EastEnders spoilers coming up next week.

DNA testing seems to be a dead end for George (Credit: BBC)

1. George reveals the truth

George finds out no DNA matches have been found for him and his birth family hasn’t been traced. Elaine and Cindy tell him it’s time the girls knew the truth.

He is reluctant but agrees he needs to tell them before they go to Jamaica. Anna and Gina are shocked by the news about their heritage. They are even more horrified when they find out the truth about Eddie’s trial.

Will Eddie’s blackmail attempts work? (Credit: BBC)

2. Eddie blackmails George

Gloria rings the pub begging George to give Eddie a defence statement in court.

George decides to visit his adoptive parents. He tells Eddie and Gloria never to contact him or the girls again.

However, Eddie stops him in his tracks when he reveals he has information about George’s birth mother. He then blackmails his son telling George he’ll only hand it over if George gives him the character witness in court. What will George do?

What will George say on the stand? (Credit: BBC)

3. George arrives at court

In turmoil over the ultimatum, George doesn’t know what to do. His family are very worried about him. George then asks Johnny what the legal implications of giving a statement on behalf of Eddie would be.

It doesn’t help him make up his mind, but then a heart-to-heart with Linda sees George decide to trust his gut. He heads to court and takes the stand…

Can Elaine help George through this? (Credit: BBC)

4. George gets a mystery visitor

At the court, Gloria is distracted by the arrival of a mysterious woman. Once the trial is over George is in turmoil and Elaine is worried sick about his state of mind.

Cindy and Elaine join forces to persuade George to calm down for the sake of the girls. However, an arrival at The Vic soon changes everything…

Johnny lays down the law to Stacey (Credit: BBC)

5. Johnny piles on the pressure

With Denise still refusing to see anyone, Johnny puts pressure on Stacey. He insists she needs to get to Denise before Jack does to protect The Six’s secret.

He doesn’t let up, the next day telling her she is the only one who can sort this. So Stacey asks Denise if she can visit…

Stacey wants to get Denise home (Credit: BBC)

6. Stacey visits Denise

Denise lets Stacey come to see her. She tells Stace she’s no longer hallucinating Keanu, but that she wants to stay in hospital.

Stacey desperately tries to persuade Denise she’d be better off with her loved ones around her. But will Denise be persuaded?

More EastEnders spoilers

Does Jack suspect? (Credit: BBC)

7. Jack catches Stacey out

Just as Stacey tries to get through to Denise, Jack arrives and catches them together. He demands to know why Stacey is there.

Thinking quick, Stacey gives him an explanation and Jack seems to buy her cover story. However he says it’s time for Stacey to leave.

Will Denise go home? (Credit: BBC)

8. Denise has a decision to make

Denise turns Jack away and says she still doesn’t want to see him. She later has a meeting with Dr Abe and explains that she feels safe in hospital and wants to stay. But is that a good idea? Or should she go home?

9. Jack digs into Stacey and Denise

It turns out Stacey‘s cover story didn’t convince Jack as much as she thought and he’s still rattled. Wanting to understand their closeness, Jack does some digging. But what will he find out?

Vinny advises Suki to apologise – and she does (Credit: BBC)

10. Suki asks Eve a big question

Suki tries to make it up to Eve after moving out of the Slaters’. Eve is upset over it, so Suki asks Eve to move into No.41 with her.

However, Suki doesn’t get the response she’d hoped for.

Later Eve confides in Penny she thinks living with the Panesars would be a disaster. She then finally opens up to Suki about her fears. Can they find a solution?

11. Jean saves the day

Jade reveals she is going to have to cancel her charity auction, but Jean steps in and offers to organise it while Jade rests. However she soon finds out she’s struggling with a lack of donations so ropes Yolande and Pastor Clayton in to help. Can they make it happen?

Sticks and stones may break her bones, but words will never hurt her (Credit: BBC)

12. Yolande hurt by gossip

As Yolande and Pastor Clayton work together to ask for donations, they are able to come up with lots of stuff.

However, Yolande is brought back down to earth when Agatha, a fellow church goer, tells her people are gossiping about her relationship with Pastor Clayton.

When another upsetting incident takes place, Yolande feels even worse about the rumours. Pastor Clayton asks what’s going on and then tells her to ignore the gossips and makes her promise not to let it affect their friendship.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

