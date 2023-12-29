EastEnders spoilers: George learns he was ‘farmed’ when his parents adopted him

Our EastEnders spoilers for the New Year can reveal that George Knight will learn a shocking truth about his identity when his parents confess the mysterious circumstances around his adoption.

George already knew that his parents had adopted him from birth. However, the true story is far more shocking than he ever could have expected.

But what are George’s parents hiding from their son and his family?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Mom and Dad Gloria and Eddie pay a visit (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George’s parents pay a visit

George‘s revelation comes as parents Gloria and Eddie (played by Elizabeth Counsell and Christopher Fairbank) arrive in Walford.

However, this is more than just a friendly visit for the Christmas period….

George’s parents tell him that they adopted him via ‘farming’. This process sees children advertised for money to parents looking to give children a home.

George is left questioning everything he thought he knew about himself (Credit: BBC)

This leaves George questioning everything he thought he knew about his own identity.

But is there even more to the story than meets the eye? And what exactly are Gloria and Eddie hiding from their son?

And how will George’s family cope when Eddie’s racist views suddenly come to the fore?

What else are George’s parents hiding? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw reveals details of George’s identity crisis

Speaking out on George’s storyline, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “EastEnders has a rich history of telling challenging yet truthful stories which reflect past and present events.

George’s storyline will force him to question the identity his parents gave him…

“George Knight’s storyline will force him to question the identity his parents gave him from childhood as he discovers the true means by which he was adopted,” he said.

Chris continued: “It was imperative that we worked with experts and people with lived experience of farming to ensure the storyline is handled as sensitively and as accurately as possible.”

