EastEnders: Pastor Clayton and Lucas Johnson related, a new fan theory predicts

With Denise having a mental health breakdown, Pastor Clayton tried to support her with her troubles in last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, February 20).

After Denise shunned Pastor Clayton away, she then visited Lucas Johnson in prison.

Linking these two scenes together, a new EastEnders fan theory has now wondered if Pastor Clayton and Lucas are related.

Denise wanted Lucas’ help (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denise visited Lucas again

Stacey really worried about Denise yesterday evening and thought that she should see a doctor.

As Denise went to hide in a bush to get away from Johnny, Pastor Clayton and Yolande turned up to talk to her.

Stacey tried to get them to leave but Pastor Clayton continued to encourage Denise to open up about her troubles.

He suggested that she confessed her sins so that he could help her, but Denise thought that he was just working for Johnny.

After this conversation, Denise then headed to the prison to visit Lucas as she thought that he was the only person who could help her.

A new fan theory has predicted a possible connection (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Pastor Clayton and Lucas father and son?

With Denise worried that someone is out to get her, a new fan theory now wonders if Keanu’s warning about seeing through false facades could refer to Pastor Clayton.

The fan theory suggests that Pastor Clayton could be related to Lucas – being his father.

It reads: “I’ve got the ominous feeling Pastor Clayton is linked to Lucas, dear old dad perhaps?”

Another fan replied: “He’s gotta be linked, ain’t he? It’s just all too odd! He’s definitely the “false prophet” Denise mentioned!”

A third person added: “Pastor Clayton is related to Lucas!? They’re secretly trying to get our D locked up!”

Does Denise need to be careful? (Credit: BBC)

Are Pastor Clayton and Lucas linked?

Denise thinks that Keanu’s warning was referring to Johnny… but does she need to look closer to home? Is Pastor Clayton the person she should be worried about instead?

And, is Pastor Clayton related to Lucas? Could he be the killer’s father? What would this mean for Denise?

