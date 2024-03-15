11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Aaron testing positive for the BRCA2 gene and Mandy finding out the truth

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal bad news for Aaron, heartbreak for Mandy and horror for Belle as Tom’s abuse gets worse.

Here are 11 explosive Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers

Moira’s relieved by Cain’s news (Credit: ITV)

1. Cain and Caleb in the clear

Cain gets his results of the gene test and Moira is visibly relieved when he tests negative for the faulty BRAC2 gene. But Cain feels guilty. He thinks it’s unfair that he’s got lucky given all Chas is going through.

Meanwhile, Caleb and his family are also relieved when Caleb doesn’t have the gene either. This means Nicky will also be in the clear.

Bad news for Aaron (Credit: ITV)

2. Aaron gets bad news

The news isn’t quite so good for Aaron who also gets his test results. He’s grim when the letter reveals he has inherited the BRAC2 gene from his mum.

3. Aaron lies to Chas

Chas is so relieved to hear Cain and Caleb are in the clear, Aaron can’t bring himself to break her heart. He lies and tells her he also tested negative.

Chas is emotional and very pleased to hear his news, making Aaron feel even worse. He acts like everything’s good as she continues to go on about how happy she is. Will he confess the truth?

4. Chas surprised by Mandy

Paddy brings Eve round to see Chas and Mandy arrives soon afterwards. With the kiss hanging in the air between them all, Chas is ready when Mandy confronts her.

But Chas is left surprised when Mandy says they are drawing a line under the situation and moving on. Will it be that simple, though?

Poor Mandy finds out what really happened with Paddy and Chas (Credit: ITV)

5. Mandy finds out the truth

At Marlon’s 50th birthday party, he lets slip to Mandy that Paddy didn’t break the kiss off, it was actually Chas. Devastated and furious to have been lied to again, Mandy struggles to take in the news. Is this the end for her and Paddy?

More Emmerdale spoilers

Are his apology presents enough? (Credit: ITV)

6. Tom sabotages Belle’s job

With Belle wanting to put off having kids, Tom is irritated and making his feelings perfectly clear.

Meanwhile, Suzy finds Belle working on reception in the vets and is confused. She makes reference to the job offer at Take A Vow and Belle is furious. Hiding her anger, though, she covers for Tom and pretends she did get the message.

Belle then accuses Tom of lying to Suzy, but once again he manages to talk her round.

Belle is finding herself in more danger from her husband (Credit: ITV)

7. Tom’s abuse escalates

Belle accepts the job and Tom struggles to hide his anger. When Suzy then describes her first client as the ‘perfect match’ Tom can’t control himself any longer. But how far will he go to regain control over Belle?

As they attend Marlon’s party together, Tom’s abuse gets even worse…

Is this a good friendship for Pollard? (Credit: ITV)

8. Pollard and Amit make friends

When Amit finds out about Pollard’s wealth, he comes up with a plan. They play a pool match together and Amit starts to bet money, then purposefully loses to gain Pollard’s trust.

Amit then offers a lucrative business deal to Pollard, who is keen to find some excitement in life again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Rodney’s right to be worried about his friend (Credit: ITV)

9. Rodney warns Pollard off

Rodney is concerned about their budding friendship and warns Pollard not to get into bed with Amit. But Pollard is determined to prove he still has his wits about him and tells Amit he’s all in.

However he won’t transfer any money until speaking to Brenda, angering Amit. Will his desperation to get his hands on the cash send alarm bells to Pollard?

Is this a good idea? (Credit: ITV)

10. Liam asks Ella out

Manpreet is not happy about the flirting between Liam and Ella. She calls a team meeting and chastises Liam for it. However it seems he doesn’t really listen because later in the week he asks Ella on a date and she agrees!

11. What is Kerry hiding?

It’s clear Kerry’s not been entirely honest about her return already. Next week she is getting mysterious phone calls and trying to hide her concerns over them. Who is calling Kerry and what do they want?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

