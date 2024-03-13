Emmerdale: Kerry return story is pointless, fans complain

Last week in Emmerdale, Kerry Wyatt made a dramatic comeback to the Dales as she came face to face with her daughter Amy after working away on a cruise ship.

She was accompanied by PC Swirling after being accused of stealing from her fiancé, Malcolm.

Emmerdale fans have now taken to social media to complain about Kerry’s return.

Kerry DID steal from her fiancé (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kerry returned to the Dales

Kerry proved that viewers ‘hadn’t seen the last of her’ when she returned back to the village last week.

And could you ‘believe’ it, she was wearing a Cher wig and costume! All whilst being chaperoned by PC Swirling.

It turns out that Kerry had ‘found someone’ whilst working on the cruise ship, getting engaged to a guy called Malcolm.

Amy and Matty were stunned when Kerry explained that Malcolm had accused her of theft. She hoped for their ‘love and understanding’ when she assured them that she was innocent.

However, it soon became clear to viewers that Kerry had indeed taken a large sum of money and jewellery.

Kerry’s return hasn’t been popular with fans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans unimpressed with Kerry return storyline

With Kerry’s comical entrance sparking a series of lies as she keeps her crimes under wraps from her fellow villagers, fans now wish they ‘could turn back time’ and make Kerry stay put on the cruise ship.

They’re not happy with her return storyline and rather wish she’d stayed away from the village.

One fan complained: “Gone worse this since Kerry returned, totally pointless character with no storyline.”

#emmerdale Gone worse this since Kerry returned totally pointless character with no storyline — The Honourable JohnBramall of Saddleworth FBPE (@guyfoxy) March 12, 2024

#emmerdale Every time I see Kerry appear, I wish I could turn back time 😄 — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) March 12, 2024

Why is Kerry back? I can't abide her. #Emmerdale — mellers1313 (@Mel_Navan) March 12, 2024

Another fan added: “Every time I see Kerry appear, I wish I could turn back time.”

A third person wondered: “Why is Kerry back? I can’t abide her.”

Kerry befriends Chas and Charity (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Kerry?

This week, Kerry supports Chas ahead of her operation and agrees to be civil with her.

Soon after this, Kerry bags herself a job at the Woolpack and befriends Charity! But, how long will this peace with the Dingles last for?

