Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas returns and reveals she has the faulty BRCA2 gene

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, February 29), Chas comes back to the village and reveals some news to her family.

Cain, Caleb and Aaron are taken aback when Chas explains that she has the faulty BRCA2 gene.

But, what will this mean for Chas and her loved ones in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas comes back to the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas breaks some news to her loved ones

Chas comes back home and breaks some difficult news to her loved ones following her cancer diagnosis.

She tells Cain, Caleb and Aaron that she has the faulty BRCA2 gene which means that they could all have it too.

Chas also explains to her brothers that they could pass it on to their kids as well, as they struggle to process the seriousness of this realisation. But, will they agree to get tested for the gene?

Gus falls to the ground in pain (Credit: ITV)

Gus and Marlon clash

Tonight, Gus drops April home after their chat but soon finds out that Rhona has decided to plead not guilty for the kidnapping of Ivy.

Furious, Gus tries to protect Ivy from Rhona. This sparks a physical altercation between Gus and Marlon, with Gus falling to the ground in pain.

As Marlon apologises, Gus fails to forgive him. But, can peace finally be restored?

Belle feels uncomfortable (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy upsets Belle

With Tom arranging for Belle to speak to Angelica, Belle doesn’t sugar-coat her experience of being in the SCH.

As Belle clues Angel up on what she can expect, Angel becomes concerned that she’ll develop the same mental health issues as Belle.

Jimmy finds Angel in tears and soon blames Belle, prompting her to head off upset herself. But, did Belle do the right thing in preparing Angel for the SCH? Is Angel ready to face her upcoming reality?

