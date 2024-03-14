Emmerdale: Chas and Paddy kiss sparks reunion hopes amongst fans

Paddy and Chas in Emmerdale shared a kiss last night. Although they pulled away pretty quickly and he immediately confessed to girlfriend Mandy, some fans are hopeful of a reunion.

Despite the couple splitting in 2022 after she cheated with Al Chapman and the whole nation turning on Chas, viewers now seem to be doing an about turn and want them back together!

Was the kiss really a mistake? (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Paddy kiss in Emmerdale

As Chas faces having a double mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis, she was trying to get everything in order last night (Wednesday March 13). But as she only allowed herself two weeks off the Woolpack rota, Aaron and Paddy started to worry she wasn’t facing up to the reality of her situation.

Paddy finally got her to open up and the pair had a heart to heart. Chas revealed she was scared and Paddy offered comfort. But before long their familiarity turned into something more and the former couple kissed.

The moment ended as quickly as it had started, with Paddy then putting his foot in it. He confessed to Mandy and she went very quiet and didn’t really respond, leaving Paddy unsure about the future for his relationship.

Can Mandy forgive him? (Credit: ITV)

Fans want a reunion

Although Paddy has insisted the kiss meant nothing and was “the most stupid thing I’ve ever done in my life”, those watching at home didn’t agree.

Writing on Soap Daily’s Facebook page, an overwhelming majority said Chas was the right person for Paddy. One even said: “Paddy and Chas all the way, get rid of Mandy.” Someone else added: “Paddy never stopped loving Chas, he was just hurt.”

There were some who insisted Mandy was better matched for him, but will she ever be able to forgive him this latest betrayal? It comes after Paddy refused to tell colleagues Mandy was his girlfriend and pretended he was still married to Chas at a vet’s social.

Although Paddy won her back over, will he be able to do the same this time? Is Mandy likely to forgive him so easily twice?

Chas’s affair with Al broke her marriage to Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Why did Paddy and Chas split up in Emmerdale?

Paddy and Chas had some tough times between them, including losing baby daughter Grace. But they stayed strong through it all and went on to have daughter Eve together.

However, things became strained between them when she faced losing the pub. She grew closer to Al Chapman, despite his attempts to take the boozer from her and turn it into flats.

Eventually, Chas fell in love with Al. She was even spending the night in a hotel with him when her mum, Faith, died of cancer.

Things got complicated when Al was shot dead by Chas’s nephew Kyle. Dad, Cain, took the blame for it and was sent to prison and Chas vowed never to see him again. Although she was forced to hide her heartbreak because no one knew she was grieving for Al at the same time.

Paddy eventually found out the truth and he and Chas split. Some months later, with everything getting too much, Paddy tried to take his own life.

However he came through it and began a new relationship with Mandy Dingle – who he was formerly married to as well! Chas and Paddy are on good terms and he is supporting her through her cancer diagnosis. But will it lead to more? Will they get back together and leave Mandy out in the cold?

