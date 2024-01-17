Emmerdale: Paddy was ‘bang out of order’ for yelling at Mandy, fans complain

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, January 16), Mandy and Paddy attended a Vet Ball at The Hide along with other people in the profession.

Mandy was accompanying Paddy at the event, deciding to get dressed up in a new outfit.

However, as Paddy lashed out at Mandy in front of everyone, Emmerdale fans are now slamming Paddy for his behaviour.

Paddy humiliated Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy lashed out at Mandy at the Vet Ball

At the Vet Ball yesterday, Mandy showed off a black dress with safety pins attached to it. She’d wanted to impress everyone and had spent £100 on the outfit.

Belle told Mandy that she looked lovely, however Paddy didn’t say anything about Mandy’s appearance.

A vet from another surgery – Jules – then started to mock Mandy’s outfit, upsetting her.

With Jules asking questions about Chas, Paddy failed to mention that Mandy was his girlfriend now.

A vet receptionist Ella decided to pour a drink over Jules for his mean remarks about Mandy, but Paddy thought that Mandy had been the one to embarrass Jules.

He then yelled at Mandy in front of everyone, accusing her of making a show of herself. He wouldn’t let her explain herself, prompting Mandy to run off upset.

Paddy then rushed off to apologise to Mandy after finding out that Mandy hadn’t done anything wrong.

Paddy had a go at Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Paddy for his behaviour towards Mandy

Emmerdale fans feel awful for Mandy and have now slammed Paddy for his angry display in The Hide. They don’t recognise him as the Paddy they know and love would never embarrass Mandy like that.

One fan commented: “Paddy was bang out of order for the way he spoke to Mandy tonight and not correcting the other vile man about him being with Mandy now, not Chas! If I was Mandy, I’d end things there and then!”

Paddy was bang out of order the way he spoke to Mandy tonight and not correcting the other vile man about him being with Mandy now not Chas! If I was Mandy I'd end things there and then! #Emmerdale — Emma Buckland (@buckland_emma) January 16, 2024

Paddy.. didn’t even stand up for her 😩 #Emmerdale. — ⚽️👹🔰 $ i n e a d 🔰👹⚽️ (@KWMadhead94) January 16, 2024

Why has Paddy been written so out of character tonight? 🙄😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 16, 2024

A second Emmerdale viewer added: “Paddy… didn’t even stand up for her.”

A third person wondered: “Why has Paddy been written so out of character tonight?”

Can Paddy gain forgiveness? (Credit: ITV)

Can Paddy make things right with Mandy?

Mandy feels as though Paddy’s embarrassed to be with her, worrying that he’ll always have feelings for Chas.

Paddy really hurt Mandy last night, but can he make it up to her and save their relationship?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

