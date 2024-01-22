Emmerdale: Faith Dingle’s history with cancer as Chas is diagnosed with the same disease

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, January 22), Chas attended a hospital appointment and received some upsetting news.

She found out that she has triple negative cancer – the same type of cancer that her late mum had.

Here’s what happened to Faith Dingle after Chas mentioned her mum’s experience with the disease in tonight’s scenes.

Chas broke down in tears (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas received a diagnosis

Tonight, Chas received a phone call that asked her to attend a hospital appointment that afternoon. They could not disclose the results over the phone.

Chas then asked Liam if he’d accompany her, with Liam agreeing to support her. He sat by her side as the consultant revealed that she has triple negative breast cancer.

Remembering what happened to her mum, Chas shared her fears with the consultant. She opened up about her mum being diagnosed with the same type of cancer, knowing that it could be more aggressive and harder to treat.

Back at home, Liam told Chas that the cancer might not be genetic despite the fact that she has the same type of cancer as her late mum. The cancer is also Stage One, with Liam telling Chas to remain hopeful.

Whilst trying to put on a brave face, once Liam had left her on her own, Chas broke down in tears as she looked through a pamphlet on the topic of living with cancer.

Faith passed away in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Faith Dingle in Emmerdale?

Faith Dingle first got diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She ended up having a double mastectomy but went into cardiac arrest. Her life was saved but she wasn’t able to have her breast implants put in as planned.

After this, Faith’s relationship with her children – Cain and Chas – wasn’t the best (Faith had left them both when they were kids).

Due to this, she was forced to leave the village, with both siblings failing to welcome their mum back into the family.

In 2021, Faith came back to the village and was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She’d hidden her cancer from her family at first, not wanting this to be the reason as to why her children forgave her.

Faith certainly put up a great fight but sadly died in October, 2022 after deciding to end her own life as the cancer progressed.

