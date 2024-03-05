Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Paddy and Chas kiss

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Paddy offers comfort to Chas ahead of her operation and it leads to a kiss. But what will Mandy say?

Meanwhile, Charity and Mack are still struggling to work out how to navigate through Charity’s PTSD. Can they find a way?

Also, Angelica receives her sentence, but will the family pull together and get through this?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Paddy and Chas kiss

Chas seems in denial about the seriousness of her operation, but soon she opens up to a supportive Paddy about her concerns. He is a great source of comfort as she admits she fears the worst.

Comfort becomes something else when their familiarity sweeps them up in the moment and they kiss. Paddy quickly realises the mistake and pulls away, but his tactless reaction leaves Chas hurt.

However not as hurt as Mandy when Paddy comes clean about the kiss. She’s totally shellshocked and strangely quiet. But is she hiding her true feelings?

2. Chas has her operation

Chas puts on a brave face as she’s taken in for her operation. But it’s clear it’s all an act and she’s very nervous. Will it go well?

3. Can Charity and Mack reunite?

After discussing her abandonment issues in therapy, Charity is in a state of torment.

With Mack babbling on, she ignores him and gets up to leave the house. Mack soon realises he should have given his wife the space she asked him for.

When Mack realises she’s gone, he goes out to look for her. He finds her broken down at the side of the road. Can they get over this latest relationship struggle – or will Charity end it for good?

4. Angelica sentenced

Angelica says an emotional goodbye to her family before heading to court. The Kings are devastated when the judge sentences her to eight months in a secure children’s home.

When Angel calls later that evening sounding distressed Nicola struggles to hold it together.

Unable to help her daughter and with the enormity of the situation weighing heavily on her, Nicola breaks down. She is comforted by Jimmy as she reveals how helpless she feels.

5. Love for Liam?

Sparks start to fly for Ella and Dr Liam. They bond over houseplants, but could this shared interest lead to more?

6. Rhona misses Ivy

Mary shows Rhona some photos of baby Ivy that she found on Gus’s social media. Later Rhona continues to tearfully star at the pictures.

7. Kerry calls a truce

Kerry agrees to be civil to Chas, but when she eavesdrops and hears Chas on the phone to the hospital, Kerry follows her into the back room and tentatively offers her support.

