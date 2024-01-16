Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Chas Dingle is devastated when she gets the news she’s been dreading – she has breast cancer.

But will she open up to anyone as she faces her treatment?

Find out more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Chas goes to her appointment with Liam (Credit: ITV)

Devastating news

Chas gets a call asking her to a hospital appointment that afternoon. Liam’s pleased when she asks him to go along with her for support.

And so he’s by her side when she’s told the devastating news – she has triple negative breast cancer.

Back home, she vents to Liam about the situation she finds herself in, though she is trying her hardest to be brave. And when Liam goes home, Chas can’t fight the feelings any more and she finally allows herself to break down and cry.

Will she cope with this alone?

Chas opens up to Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Opening up

The next day, when Paddy drops Eve off, he can tell something is up with Chas, but she covers. Lydia, though, can’t be fobbed off so easily!

And when she realises something’s wrong, it’s she who manages to get Chas to open up. She tells Lydia all about her diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Liam overhears – pleased Chas is talking but a little sad to know he’s no longer the only one she’s confiding in.

Things are awkward when Mandy tries to arrange a double date with Liam and Chas (Credit: ITV)

Awkward chat

With Chas still struggling to take it all in, things get a bit tricky when Mandy gets involved. She tries to pressurise Chas and Liam into a double date with her and Paddy, but the pair are prickly about it all and it’s all very awkward!

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!