Emmerdale fans ship Liam and Chas – but are sad the soap is set to ruin their romance already

Emmerdale is pairing Chas Dingle and Liam Cavanagh together and fans think it’s a good move. However, they’re annoyed to think the soap could already have doomed their romance from the off.

Chas is set to find out she has breast cancer in the coming weeks. Will this put paid to any hopes of love between the pair as she struggles to deal with her diagnosis?

The bond between Liam and Chas is growing (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Liam grow closer in Emmerdale

Scenes that aired last night (Thursday January 12) saw a flirty banter emerge between Chas and Liam in the cafe. She was teasing him over his old password – DrSexyPants4U. He then admitted he was avoiding going home due to Paddy and Mandy being ‘cute’ with each other.

Liam also said he was thinking of joining the Mountain Rescue Force as a new hobby to keep him occupied. They then moved things on to having a drink in the pub and it was clear they were getting on well.

Fans seemed to be behind the pairing, suggesting they had ‘good chemistry’. However they also expressed disappoint that that looks likely to be wasted when Chas discovers she had breast cancer. One has even suggested their fling is just a plot device to move us on to that storyline.

Their kiss soon leads to more (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

“Chas and Liam actually have quite good chemistry thus far, it’s unfortunate what’s coming for her is probably going to ruin that. Just don’t put her back with Paddy.” begged one.

Another agreed: “Chas and Liam wouldn’t be a bad match tbf – shame about what’s to follow…”



“Shame this Chas and Liam set up is just to introduce the next storyline – her breast cancer,” added one more.

A further commenter said: “Definitely not surprised about Chas and Liam I saw it coming, hope the writers don’t ruin it for them.”

Can Chas come to terms with her diagnosis? (Credit: ITV)

Breast cancer diagnosis for Chas in Emmerdale

Earlier this week it was revealed that Chas Dingle will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

After Liam finds a lump in her breast, she then attends the breast clinic for tests. Chas is given the news that she has triple negative breast cancer. Particularly difficult for Chas is the fact her mother, Faith Dingle, died from breast cancer. This means Chas is all-too aware of the potential implications for her future.

Actress Lucy Pargeter has revealed how she feels about the storyline.

“When the producers first discussed this storyline with me I knew I didn’t want us to shy away from any aspect of this diagnosis for Chas. She saw her own mother ultimately die after an incurable breast cancer diagnosis. So for Chas to receive a breast cancer diagnosis herself, makes it all the more poignant.”

She continued: “I am more than aware of the huge responsibility with us telling this story. I hope we can do it justice. It won’t be all doom and gloom. There will be ups and downs just like with anything. But I hope it looks and feels real. And if just a few people get help for breast changes that do not feel or look right, it could do some good too.”

Emmerdale is working with Breast Cancer Now and this is also set to be a long-running storyline.

At Breast Cancer Now,you can speak to a specialist breast care nurse and trained staff about any questions or concerns you might have about breast cancer. Email a nurse, or call our helpline: 0808 800 6000

Helpline opening hours are: Monday to Friday — 9am to 4pm. Saturday — 9am to 1pm

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

