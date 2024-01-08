Emmerdale: Chas Dingle to be diagnosed with breast cancer less than two years after the disease killed her mum, Faith

Chas Dingle in Emmerdale is to discover a lump in her breast. This will then lead to a breast cancer storyline for the long-time character.

As she begins to enjoy a fling with dishy doctor Liam Cavanagh, he soon delivers shock news. He has felt a lump in her breast. As a result Chas is devastated as she faces her diagnosis.

Emmerdale is working with Breast Cancer Now and this is also set to be a long-running storyline.

Chas will face an uncertain future

Emmerdale: Breast cancer diagnosis for Chas Dingle

When Liam tells Chas what he’s found she is full of fear. He tries to reassure her that it could be any number of things, not necessarily cancer. However, he also tells her she must make an appointment to get checked out.

She then attends the breast clinic for tests. Chas is then given the news that she has triple negative breast cancer.

Single-mum Chas decides to keep the diagnosis to herself. Particularly difficult for Chas is the fact her mother, Faith Dingle, died from breast cancer. This means Chas is all-too aware of the potential implications for her future.

Producer Kate Brooks has explained why the show has decided to do this storyline.

“When this story was first pitched, we were acutely aware how important it was to explore this. With Chas’s family history of breast cancer and Chas being such a strong character, and in many ways the bedrock of the Dingles, we wanted to show the impact on not just her, but her immediate family.”

She added: “With Lucy Pargeter’s innate ability to showcase Chas’s vulnerabilities beneath her hardened exterior, we knew she was absolutely the right character to play this with.”

Kate revealed that Breast Cancer Now is heavily involved in how Chas’s story is told.

“We approached Breast Cancer Now as we wanted to depict this story in the most authentic way possible. Any light we can shed on this disease and encourage and remind people to routinely check their breasts can hopefully help lead to more positive outcomes.”

Chas's mum Faith also had breast cancer, which she eventually died as a result of

Lucy Pargeter speaks out on Chas’s diagnosis

Actress Lucy Pargeter has also revealed how she feels about the storyline.

“When the producers first discussed this storyline with me I knew I didn’t want us to shy away from any aspect of this diagnosis for Chas. She saw her own mother ultimately die after an incurable breast cancer diagnosis. So for Chas to receive a breast cancer diagnosis herself, makes it all the more poignant.

“Our audience knows her so well, they have seen her relationships, know her faults, her passions, her insecurities, quirks and fears. So for them to see this story play out will be more meaningful given everything that has happened to both her and her mother. I think this is the beauty of our genre.”

She continued: “However, I am more than aware of the huge responsibility with us telling this story. I hope we can do it justice. It won’t be all doom and gloom. There will be ups and downs just like with anything. But I hope it looks and feels real. And if just a few people get help for breast changes that do not feel or look right, it could do some good too.”

Chas and Liam get flirty before the discovery

Emmerdale is working with a charity on this storyline

Breast Cancer Now also issued a statement on this storyline with Cassie Kingswell, clinical nurse specialist saying: “With one in seven women in the UK developing breast cancer in their lifetime, Chas’s experience will resonate with thousands of Emmerdale viewers.

“Supporting people diagnosed with breast cancer and their loved ones, via our services, we’re able to draw on this insight along with our knowledge and extensive experience to provide informed, expert guidance for this storyline.

“We know that the sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of treatment being successful, and ultimately lives being saved. As such, Emmerdale is delivering an important health message by raising awareness of the importance of breast checking, of knowing breast cancer signs and symptoms, and getting any new or unusual changes checked by a GP. We’re here for anyone affected by breast cancer, or with questions about breast health.”

At Breast Cancer Now,you can speak to a specialist breast care nurse and trained staff about any questions or concerns you might have about breast cancer. Email a nurse using our link: ask a nurse form.

Or call our helpline: 0808 800 6000

Helpline opening hours are: Monday to Friday — 9am to 4pm. Saturday — 9am to 1pm

