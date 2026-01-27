Princess Beatrice’s ‘support’ for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as she’s joined by daughter

Princess Beatrice is said to have quietly headed to Windsor over the weekend, in what appears to be a show of support for her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as the controversy surrounding him continues to rumble on.

Andrew, 65, has been under renewed scrutiny in recent months over his association with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. He has also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has consistently and strongly denied.

Last October, King Charles began a formal process to have Andrew’s royal titles and honours removed as pressure mounted. Andrew is also preparing to move out of Royal Lodge. He’ll reportedly relocate to the Sandringham Estate.

Keeping largely out of sight amid the fallout, Andrew has reportedly been struggling. Sources have claimed he is in a “fragile state”. At the weekend, however, he was said to enjoy some lowkey family time in Windsor.

Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Windsor

According to The Sun, Andrew spent part of Saturday with his eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, 37, and his four-year-old granddaughter Sienna.

The trio were spotted in the Royal Mews at Windsor before heading onto the castle grounds.

She has seen him several times this year and is supportive.

Andrew was said to be riding ahead while Beatrice walked alongside Sienna, who was on a horse led by a groom.

The publication reported they spent more than 45 minutes enjoying Home Park near Windsor Castle, with Beatrice also believed to have visited Royal Lodge.

Representatives for Princess Beatrice and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

Has Princess Eugenie cut off her father?

Claims in recent weeks suggested that Andrew’s youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, had distanced herself from him amid the scandal.

However, a source told The Sun that this was not true. They said: “It is completely untrue she has cut him off. She has seen him several times this year and is supportive.

“She is there for her father whenever he needs her.”

Andrew is now preparing to leave Royal Lodge. Earlier this month, insiders suggested that he could move out of the Windsor property, which he has leased since 2003, before his birthday on February 19.

Andrew will leave Royal Lodge at some point this year (Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth-AP/POOL supplied by Splash News)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘new home’ in Sandringham

While the timing of Andrew’s departure from Royal Lodge has yet to be confirmed, reports suggest his next base will be Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Work is said to be under way at the property. This includes new security measures and the installation of a six-foot fence. In the meantime, Andrew will apparently stay in a smaller Sandringham property until around Easter, when the renovations will finish.

The changes come during a period of intense focus on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s second son.

Last October, Andrew again made headlines following the release of his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. She detailed her alleged encounters with the royal. Ms Giuffre claimed she was made to sleep with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre in early 2022 for an undisclosed sum after she brought a civil case against him in the US. He maintained that the settlement involved no admission of guilt or liability.

He has always denied the allegations made against him.

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein has also continued to attract attention. Emails that resurfaced last year appeared to suggest he remained in contact with the financier for longer than he had previously said.

