Princess Beatrice’s ‘heartbreak’ over father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid scandal

A reportedly “heartbroken” Princess Beatrice is said to be refusing to turn her back on her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, despite the storm that has engulfed him and pushed him firmly out of royal life.

The former Duke of York has barely been out of the headlines, with his long-scrutinised links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resulting in the removal of his royal titles and honours. The situation has only added to the strain on the royal family’s public image.

And while younger daughter Princess Eugenie has reportedly “cut off all contact” with her father, it seems Beatrice has taken a very different stance.

Princess Beatrice’s ‘true feelings’ towards father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew lost his royal titles last year following renewed scrutiny around both himself and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their links to Jeffrey Epstein. As part of the fallout, Sarah also lost her Duchess of York title.

Since then, the pair have struggled to escape the spotlight. More recently, reports suggested their exit from Royal Lodge could be imminent.

Despite the turmoil, the sisters appear divided in how they are coping. Eugenie has reportedly been left “devastated” by the scandal and is said to no longer be speaking to her father. Beatrice, however, is believed to be staying close.

Beatrice ‘doesn’t want to abandon’ Andrew

Following his departure from Royal Lodge, Andrew is reportedly relocating to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Meanwhile, Sarah is said to be searching for a home of her own.

According to Now To Love, Beatrice may be the only member of the immediate family continuing regular contact with Andrew once he settles into his new surroundings.

A source claimed: “The whole sorry saga has been incredibly stressful and it’s ripped the family apart.

“Beatrice is heartbroken. But she doesn’t want to abandon her father and you have to admire her loyalty, but it’s not been easy.”

Representatives for Buckingham Palace and Beatrice have been contacted for comment.

York sisters to ‘miss out’ on £30m inheritance

The update comes as reports have suggested that Beatrice and Eugenie will no longer be in line to inherit the reported £30 million estate Andrew once held a lease on.

Andrew has faced years of intense scrutiny over his association with Epstein. Last year, resurfaced emails appeared to suggest he remained in contact with Epstein for longer than he stated during his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

He was also accused of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein. Andrew has vehemently denied all allegations.

