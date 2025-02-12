An inquest into the death of The Vivienne has been opened, and new details about their passing have been revealed.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star was found dead at their home on January 5. They were 32 years old.

Death of The Vivienne

On January 5, it was announced that The Vivienne – James Lee Williams – had sadly passed away aged 32.

The star was found at their home in Cheshire by their father and stepmother.

The family released a statement, paying tribute to the star.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person,” the statement read.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career,” they then continued.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Inquest into the death of the Vivienne

Now, an inquest has been opened into the death of the star.

The inquest was opened and adjourned this morning (Wednesday, February 12) at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington.

In the brief hearing, which reportedly lasted two minutes, it was revealed that Williams had been found dead in their bathroom at home by their father.

Coroner’s officer Amanda Edgar confirmed this, and said: “Post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death.”

The hearing was also told that Williams had been identified by their father, Lee Williams.

Area coroner Victoria Davies then said: “Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams.”

She then added that further investigations are needed. The case was then adjourned and a full inquest is listed to take place on June 30.

The Vivienne’s funeral

Last month, on January 27, the funeral of The Vivienne took place in Denbighshire, North Wales.

The star’s coffin was transported to the church via horse-drawn carriage.

Inside, The Vivienne’s coffin was adorned with white floral arrangements. There was also a white dove released from a cage outside of the church.

The tributes on the hearse read “James”, “Vivienne”, and “Son”. Another floral arrangement was made into the shape of a witches’ hat, a nod to the star’s Wizard of Oz stint.

Several stars were in attendance, including Jade Thirlwall, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl, and Claire Sweeney.

