The Vivienne’s final TV appearance will come on the latest series of G’wed early next month, it’s been revealed.

The Drag Race UK winner – real name James Lee Williams – died on January 5. The Vivienne was 32 at the time of their death and police ruled out any “suspicious circumstances”.

It’s now been revealed that the star will appear in the first episode of ITV comedy G’wed when it returns with a brand-new series on February 6.

The Vivienne died earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne’s final TV appearance on G’wed

The Vivienne’s has a cameo in the new season of G’wed. It marks their last television appearance before their tragic death.

The Vivienne will be seen playing the owner of a Liverpool nightclub in the first episode of the new series.

All the cast and crew were so saddened by the passing of The Vivienne and the first episode will now be dedicated to them.

In the scene, The Vivienne’s character spots Ted’s talent for comedy and offers him a gig to host their drag night. The episode featuring the Drag Race star was reportedly filmed last summer and will be aired with the blessing of their family.

James Lee Williams aka The Vivienne won the first Drag Race UK (Credit: Splash News)

Paying tribute to The Vivienne, executive producer of G’wed, Mario Stylianides, said: “All the cast and crew were so saddened by the passing of The Vivienne and the first episode will now be dedicated to them.”

He then continued: “The Vivienne was a trailblazing icon and we were truly honoured when we found out they were a fan of G’wed and equally excited when they agreed to appear in the first episode of the new series. They will always be in our hearts and forever part of the G’wed family.”

The full series will be available to stream on ITVX on Thursday, February 6. It will also air weekly on ITV2 at 10:05 pm.

