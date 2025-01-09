The Vivienne’s former husband, David Paul Ludford, has posted a video of their first dance following the Drag Race star’s death.

The drag icon, real name James Lee Williams, passed away aged 32 on Sunday (January 5). Their ex has posted several tributes since the tragedy.

The Vivienne rose to fame after winning the first UK season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. They subsequently participated on Dancing on Ice in 2023 and became the first drag queen to appear in the show.

The Vivienne and husband David divorced just over a year ago (Credit: Splash News)

The Vivienne’s ex-husband posts wedding video

David took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 8) to post a heartbreaking video of his and The Vivienne’s first dance at their wedding in 2019.

The couple met in 2017 during a holiday in Gran Canaria, Spain and tied the knot two years later. However, they called it quits on their marriage in 2021. They remained friends, though.

The clip shared on David’s Instagram story featured him and The Vivienne on their wedding day. They were seen dancing to Remember Us This Way from A Star is Born.

But we were together six years and we loved each other so much and you can’t take it away.

English singer Donna Marie sang the Lady Gaga tribute. The newlywed danced and kissed in the clip before other guests are seen coming onto the dance floor.

The Vivienne and ex-husband David at their wedding (Credit: Instagram)

The Vivienne’s death was announced on Sunday, with police ruling out “suspicious circumstances.” The statement confirming the drag queen’s death read: “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’ family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David paul Ludford (@d.ludford)

David Paul Ludford pays tribute

David has penned several emotional tributes for his ex-partner alongside throwback pictures of them together.

He wrote: “My heart literally sank when I got the call!! My heart is shattered!!! Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about The Vivienne,” he wrote.

“This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria!! We literally clicked straight away and we knew we were going to be together for a long time!! He made me feel love and showed me what it was really like to love someone.

“We literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world!!!”

David also noted that he and The Vivienne had been divorced for over a year. “But we were together six years and we loved each other so much and you can’t take it away,” he continued.

“I’m so happy to say I not only met you but we were together, we were husbands and you were the biggest part of my life for such a long time! 6 years is such a long time to spend 24/7 with you will always always have a place in my heart.”

