RuPaul hits back over Drag Race star’s vile ‘crematorium’ remarks following The Vivienne’s death

RuPaul appears to have responded to Drag Race winner Tyra Sanchez’s scathing remarks about The Vivienne following their death.

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2019, real name James Lee Williams, sadly passed away aged 32 on Sunday (January 5).

While tributes poured in from fans and fellow Drag Race stars, Tyra resurfaced an old tweet by The Vivienne shared in 2020 and mocked their passing with a distasteful comment.

What Tyra Sanchez said about The Vivienne

The Vivienne’s death was announced on Sunday, and the police confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances”.

While the entertainment world mourned the tragic loss of the drag icon, Tyra brought up an old tweet by The Vivienne that didn’t sit well with the fans and friends of the late Drag Race star.

The old tweet from The Vivienne read: “Bet Tyra was fuming when she realised Netflix spoiled the win too. Sorry gal. You tried though.” While quoting the same tweet, Tyra wrote: “Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium.”

The “disgusting” comments about The Vivienne following their death weren’t well-received by fans. They slammed Tyra, calling out the “sickening” post. But it seems, the criticism had little effect on the Drag Race season two winner.

Tyra doubled down on her remarks and wrote: “She’s dead. Rotting. Sending me all the hate in the world won’t bring her back. But do as you must. Because of you, the tweet has reached over 25k individuals. Thanks for the much-needed attention that I oh so desperately needed.”

The drag queen also posted a picture of crematorium furnace and captioned it: “Songs I would play if I owned a crematorium.” Playing in the background was Alicia Keys track Girl on Fire.

RuPaul breaks silence on ‘crematorium’ comment

RuPaul, who paid tribute to The Vivienne by posting a picture of them together, has now seemingly reacted to Tyra’s tweets.

The Drag Race star posted an old clip from their show, which shows him pretending to slap Tyra during an acting challenge. The throwback clip is available on RuPaul’s official Instagram and TikTok account.

While interpreting the post to be a response to Tyra’s tweets about The Vivienne’s death, one wrote: “GET HER, MOTHER!!!!”

Another said: “This is how you MOTHER!”

A third person said: “YASSSS, Mother has spoken”

“And she’s finally spoken!” declared another.

A statement confirming The Vivienne’s death on Sunday read: “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’ family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

