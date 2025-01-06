It was announced last night (January 5) that star of RuPaul’s Drag Race The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, had tragically died.

Following James’ death, police confirmed there was “no suspicious circumstances” and tributes poured in.

The drag icon became well known after they won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. Since then, their career soared, with James appearing on Dancing On Ice two years before their devastating death at the age of 32.

But as tributes poured in from heartbroken followers and friends, fellow Drag Race star Tyra Sanchez has been called out over “vile” posts after The Vivienne’s death. And, be warned, the tweets really don’t make very nice reading…

Tyra Sanchez faced criticism after tweets following The Vivienne’s death (Credit: YouTube)

Tyra Sanchez pens ‘vile’ tweets about RuPaul’s Drag Race icon The Vivienne

Sanchez, formerly known as King Tyra and whose real name is James Ross, won the second season of the show. And it seems Sanchez doesn’t want the pair’s rivalry to end, even after The Vivienne’s death.

When the tragedy was announced, Sanchez responded to a 2020 tweet from The Vivienne.

The five-year-old tweet said: “Bet Tyra was fuming when she realised Netflix spoiled the win too. Sorry gal. You tried though.” The Vivienne was referring to the streaming giant using a photo of Shea Couleé with her All Stars 5 crown to promote the season’s finale.

In response to the historical tweet, on Sunday, Sanchez penned: “Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium.”

The comment has been met with a heap of criticism from Viv’s fans.

Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium. https://t.co/DGSYkRovzJ — Tyra (@thatdamntyra) January 5, 2025

Fellow drag queen Kandy Muse wrote: “I’ve defended you for years but now you can absolutely go [bleep] yourself and if our path were to ever cross it’s absolutely on sight [bleep], it’s not a threat it’s a promise. You disgusting person.”

However, Sanchez didn’t seemed fazed by the comment and responded: “Threat received. Prepare your funeral.”

This wasn’t the last of it, as the drag queen made sure everyone knew exactly what she thought.

Sanchez followed up by tweeting about The Vivienne: “She’s dead. Rotting. Sending me all the hate in the world won’t bring her back. But do as you must. Because of you the tweet has reached over 25K individuals. Thanks for the much needed attention that I oh so desperately needed.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race The Vivienne passed away at the age of 32 (Credit: YouTube)

Fans were left ‘disappointed’ at Tyra

Fans were left disgusted at the tweets, and wasted no time in ensuring Tyra knew what was posted was wrong.

One wrote: “How can you be okay with saying such disgusting things?” Another added: “It’s sad that you even remembered this tweet. From five years ago.”

A third penned: “This is very twisted. As someone who used to admire you, this is so cold-hearted and disappointing.”

“Please delete this. It’s disgusting,” wrote a fourth.

After fans called for Tyra to lose her crown, she once again took to X to share her own thoughts.

Tyra wrote: “Calling for a crown/title that I could give two [bleep]s about is stupid. You’re the only ones caught up in the fairy tale. It means absolutely nothing. Y’all have been hollering 15 minutes for 15 years. [Bleep] that crown. [Bleep] RuPaul. And [Bleep] you too.”

The tweets come after The Vivienne’s ex-husband penned a heartfelt tribute for the adored star.

