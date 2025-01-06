The Vivienne’s ex-husband pays tribute to star following their death: ‘We loved each other so much’

The ex-husband of The Vivienne has paid the Dancing On Ice star a heartbreaking tribute following their death.

On Sunday night (January 5), it was announced that drag queen The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, had tragically died at age 32. In a statement shared by their publicist Simon Jones, it was revealed that they had passed over the weekend.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career,” the statement read. “We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

The Vivienne’s ex-husband touching tribute following their death

Since the news broke, many tributes poured in from friends and industry friends. Last night, The Vivienne’s ex-husband, David Ludford, shared his tribute.

After their first meeting in 2017, the pair tied the knot in 2019 at a London nightclub. They remained together for seven years before calling it quits in 2023.

Taking to his Instagram Story last night (January 5), David paid tribute to his ex.

“My heart literally sank when I got the call. Never in a million years did I ever think I’d ever be writing anything like this about James Lee Williams,” he wrote.

“This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria! ! We literally clicked straight away and we knew we was going to be together for along time! ! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone.”

The Vivienne was the ‘biggest part’ of David’s life for ‘such a long time’

“We literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world! ! ! I feel like a tit feeling this upset and hurt because we have been fully divorced for just over a year now but we was together six years and we loved each other so much and you can’t take away,” David continued.

He stated that The Vivienne was the “biggest part of my life for such a long time” and that he “will always have a place in my heart”.

David concluded: “Going to miss you more than people will ever know. Sleep tight angel.”

Following the heartfelt message, David attached photos from their wedding day and pics from over the years.

When the pair separated, they stated that they were “still very much friends, but sometimes life gets in the way and people grow apart”.

“We wish each the absolute best and will always be part of each other’s lives. We’d ask that you please respect our privacy at this time. Thank you. James and David.”

