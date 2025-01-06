Last night (January 5) it was announced that drag icon The Vivienne had sadly died at the age of 32. Police have since confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, was best known for winning the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. They also went on to be the first-ever drag performer to compete on Dancing On Ice in 2023.

But a few years before their heartbreaking death, they opened up on their tragic addiction battle, explaining that, before getting clean ahead of Drag Race, it was once a “constant” in their life.

The Vivienne revealed they were told they’d be ‘dead by 30’ (Credit: YouTube)

The Vivienne’s addiction battle

As reported in GayTimes, on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, The Vivienne shared their experience of addiction.

They revealed: “It was party and drugs. But I couldn’t leave the drugs at the party. It was constant for me.”

Every night they would go on stage and perform. However, it was the daytime that they struggled with as they “didn’t do anything”. So they turned to drugs. Heartbreakingly The Vivienne was kicked out of their home, and warned by medics they would be dead by 30.

It was the loneliest part of my life. I was killing myself and my family don’t even know.

Speaking about their struggles, The Vivienne admitted: “When people say: ‘You’ve got to hit rock bottom to get further,’ it sounds so stupid. But it’s the truth. I had to be kicked out of my house and told that I would be dead by the time I was 30. It was the loneliest part of my life. I was killing myself and my family don’t even know. I was [bleep]ing my life up and I could have been dead by now.”

That wasn’t the only time they opened up about their experiences with drugs. In 2023, The Vivienne recalled a time medics thought they were going to die after taking ketamine.

They explained to The Mirror they could have “three bags” while just getting ready. And over a four-year period, they prioritised it financially, which repeatedly led to “getting evicted from apartments”.

The Vivienne also previously told North Wales Live: “Addiction can be a lonely, lonely place but the best thing to do is share it. It will get better.”

Rehab and move overseas

James got help at a free rehabilitation service in Liverpool called Armistead.

“The Armistead do an absolutely amazing job,” the star explained as they appeared on Drag Race in 2019. “I fell into that trap, but you can get out of it with the support and help of friends, family or even yourself – you’ve got it deep inside of you. Look at me now, I’m on Drag Race season one!”

But it was a move to the Gran Canaria in 2017 – where James met their future husband – that truly helped The Vivienne to kick their addiction.

The death of The Vivienne star James Lee Williams was announced on Sunday (Credit: YouTube)

How The Vivienne got clean

After arriving, James took a job at Sparkles Show Bar in Las Palmas. And The Vivienne quickly became one of its most iconic drag queens.

Tony Oliver, show team manager, explained his understanding was The Vivienne “wanted to have a break from Liverpool” so they could “get away from the drugs”.

He recalled how it was an immediate success, admitting: “The Vivienne was born to be on the stage.”

Meeting David

It was also while out in Spain that the star met husband David Ludford, who helped him to get clean and sober. David was also a massive support as James navigated fame as The Vivienne.

They were together for six years, before finalising their divorce just over a year ago. The couple remained friends, though, with David speaking out following his ex’s death with a heart-wrenching tribute.

Before The Vivienne’s death, they had just finished touring with the production Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, playing the role of the Child Catcher. It’s believed they were set to reprise the role in February.

The heartbreaking news of the star’s death was confirmed last night by their publicist Simon Jones. He wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.”

No cause of death has yet been revealed.

