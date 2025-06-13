Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has playfully opened up about ‘feeling something is missing’ amid her relationship with Joe Sugg.

Dianne, 36, and YouTuber Joe, 33, made it to the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final as dance partners. They finished in second place as a performing duo, but soon after confirmed their status as a couple in real life.

But despite being an item for several years, and moving in together in 2021, fans have wondered on social media why Dianne and Joe haven’t got hitched. And in a recent podcast appearance, Dianne teased future news as she jokingly referred to her ring finger being “lonely”.

Speaking on her Winning Isn’t Everything podcast alongside fellow Strictly winner Chris McCausland, Dianne highlighted how Joe hasn’t yet put a ring on it.

Chatting about fingers, the dance pro pointed to her ring finger and asked: “What’s that one, your best friend finger?” Chris responded: “It’s the one Joe Sugg has done nothing with.”

That finger is feeling very lonely.

Dianne agreed: “Exactly, we need to remind Joe what that finger holds. That finger is feeling very lonely. It needs something to weigh it down with.”

It isn’t the first time Dianne’s thoughts about marriage have made the headlines.

While the Aussie star has previously indicated they “haven’t really spoken” about getting wed, there have also been ‘hints’ about tying the knot.

Earlier this year, she sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on social media. However, Dianne insisted the unlikely arrangement of jewellery on her hands was due to having swollen fingers.

Additionally, back in 2021, Dianne suggested career planning was the priority at the time.

“Joe and I don’t really talk about that kind of thing,” she claimed when asked about a possible wedding.

She went on: “We’re both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other’s company so much and whatever happens, happens.”

And last month, Dianne reflected on the possibility of having children. She told the prospect of becoming a mum was “quite tough” at the moment due to the demands of her job.

She told The Sun: “I would like to have children, 100%. Joe and I love kids, and that’s ­definitely something that we would absolutely love. I haven’t really thought about how many I would like. It will definitely happen.”

Dianne added: “It is a tough one to balance out and think about. It would take a lot of thought, but eventually one day we will get there, but there is lots ­happening at the moment.”

