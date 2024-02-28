Amy Dowden admits she ‘hopes’ late Robin Windsor ‘knew how loved he was’ before his death

Strictly star Amy Dowden has opened up about the death of Robin Windsor and shared the heartbreaking “hope” she has about her late friend.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Robin sadly died last week at the age of 44. Reports claim he was found dead at a London hotel, shortly after returning from a trip to South Africa. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday, Amy paid tribute to “beautiful soul” Robin.

Amy paid tribute to “beautiful soul” Robin (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden on death of Strictly star Robin Windsor

She said: “He’s such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the Strictly family and I just hope he knows how loved he was.

“He made the whole room light up and I loved watching him perform and saw him recently in Come What May in Wolverhampton with my friends.”

Amy added: “He was just phenomenal and it’s been a big shock and caused a big impact. He will always remain part of the Strictly family.”

Robin sadly died recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Following Robin’s sad death, Amy paid a tribute on her Instagram. Alongside a selfie with Robin, Amy wrote: “In such shock this morning to wake to the news. RIP @robinwindsor. Such a king, talented soul.”

Fellow Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima recently spoke out about Robin. He recalled a time Robin asked him for help amid pain he was experiencing from dancing.

I know it’s made a huge impact on the Strictly family and I just hope he knows how loved he was.

Speaking to the Express, Graziano explained: “He was always the one who would push himself to the limit on a tour. One day he came and said to me, ‘Please help me, I’ve got so much pain in my shoulder’, and he was shaking from the pain.

“We did rehearsals for two weeks nonstop. I could see the pain, but he would never stop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

Robin Windsor death

Last week, Robin’s heartbroken family shared a statement following his death.

They said: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin. While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

“We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

