Amy Dowden lands Lorraine role after joyful cancer news: ‘It’s been a tough year but this is something I’m excited about’

Amy, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last May, recently shared her ‘biggest accomplishment yet’. Scans have shown there’s “no evidence” of cancer.

Now, she has some more joyous news and it involves landing a huge new role on the telly.

Amy Dowden lands huge new daytime TV role

Revealed in the Mirror, Amy has landed a job on popular daytime programme – Lorraine. She told the publication: “I’m delighted to join the Lorraine family and can’t wait to be part of the brilliant team of presenters on the show. It’s been a tough year but this is something I’m so excited about and can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Lorraine agreed: “We’re thrilled to have Amy join the Lorraine family.”

Hosted by beloved Lorraine Kelly, insiders explained that the show will see Amy do celebrity interviews, behind the scenes clips and on-set interviews. The amazing news comes after Lorraine recently opened up about the tragic loss of her colleague and friend, Hannah Hawkins, who passed away due to breast cancer.

Chatting in Woman & Home’s March edition, Lorraine gave readers an insight into the loss. She explained: “Recently, we lost one of the Lorraine team, Hannah. I knew Hannah was really bad, but while somebody’s alive, you think there’s hope.

“Until there isn’t. She’d just had a wee baby. There are no platitudes to make that better. It’s really hard when somebody so young and full of life is not here.”

Amy’s latest cancer news

Amy rang the bell as she finished her cancer treatment in November. The star also shared that latest scans have shown “no evidence” of cancer. She gushed on Instagram: “Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!”

Amy recently explained to social media: “I won’t be getting the all clear for five years – especially with a hormone-fed cancer – but it was all worth it.”

