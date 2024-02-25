Amy Dowden has opened up about her Strictly Come Dancing future following recent news about her cancer battle.

The dancer, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year. She underwent a mastectomy. But in July, she said doctors had found another another type of cancer and she had to undergo chemotherapy.

Due to her treatment, Amy had to miss out on dancing in the 2023 series of Strictly. Although, she did visit the show on a few occasions.

In November last year, Amy rang the bell as she finished her cancer treatment. This weekend, Amy said that latest scans have shown “no evidence” of cancer. She admitted on Instagram: “Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!”

Amy Dowden on Strictly future

Now, Amy has spoken about whether she’ll return for the 2024 series of Strictly. Speaking to OK!, Amy reflected on how she felt following filming of series two of her Dare To Dance show.

She said: “Then it really hit me – the reality that it’s over and now it’s chemo and I can’t dance in Strictly Come Dancing this year. That’s when I struggled the most.”

Amy said dancing “has been a life-saver” for her. She admitted: “Dancing has given me all these wonderful opportunities. I had to give up so many sacrifices in order to become the dancer I am today, but it’s also got me through the darkest times with my Crohn’s disease [which Amy has suffered with since childhood], my cancer battle as well.”

Speaking about her future on Strictly, Amy said: “I want to get as fit and healthy as I possibly can and join my fellow pros on the dance floor. I love everything about Strictly Come Dancing and I’m just grateful to be part of the show.”

She insisted this year it would be “great to get those dancing shoes back on and be back with the gang where I belong”.

Amy said “2024 is certainly looking far better than 2023”.

Amy Dowden news

She explained on Instagram: “I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.

“So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have. To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you.”

Amy added: “I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups. Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.”

