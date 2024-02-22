Lorraine Kelly shares heartache following colleague’s cancer death: ‘While somebody’s alive, you think there’s hope’

ITV star Lorraine Kelly has opened up about the heartwrenching loss of her friend and colleague, Hannah Hawkins, who died after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a candid chat, Lorraine admitted that there are no words to make such a devastating loss better.

In wake of Hannah’s death, Lorraine has explained that she has a “fastidious” approach to breast checking. She also urged readers to “find their normal”, when it comes to knowing their bodies, in a bid to prevent cancer going undetected.

Lorraine Kelly lost her ITV colleague Hannah Hawkins after her battle with breast cancer (Credit: Youtube)

ITV star Lorraine Kelly on Hannah’s death

Chatting in Woman & Home’s March edition, Lorraine gave readers an insight into the loss. She explained: “Recently, we lost one of the Lorraine team, Hannah. I knew Hannah was really bad, but while somebody’s alive, you think there’s hope.

It’s really hard when somebody so young and full of life is not here.

“Until there isn’t. She’d just had a wee baby. There are no platitudes to make that better. It’s really hard when somebody so young and full of life is not here.”

Hannah died on November 3, 2023. The producer previously worked on Lorraine and the namesake host often updated viewers on her health. Hannah leaves behind her husband Tom and baby son, Rory.

Lorraine’s heartfelt tribute

Shortly after Hannah’s death, Lorraine opened an instalment of her daytime TV show with a heartfelt tribute.

She said: “We’ve got some very sad news about a much-loved member of our team. Our producer Hannah Hawkins died just before the weekend, after discovering her cancer had returned only a few months ago, just shortly after she gave birth to her beautiful boy Rory.

“She was amazing at raising awareness and money for breast cancer. Too young, too soon. It’s really difficult for all of us.”

Lorraine has since opened up about her approach to breast checking (Credit: Youtube)

Lorraine’s approach to breast checking

The Scottish TV host explained that she ropes in her husband, Steve Smith, to help her check her breasts for any abnormalities.

According to the NHS website it is important to know how your breasts usually look and feel. That way, any changes can be quickly reported to your GP.

Lorraine explained: “You’ve got to take responsibility for yourself and find your normal, because all boobies are different. My husband regularly checks mine.” She then quipped: “Selfless, he is. Selfless!”

