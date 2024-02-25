Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima shares how Robin Windsor begged him ‘for help’ after ‘pushing himself to the limit’: ‘He was shaking from pain’

Strictly star Robin Windsor left many of the show’s stars heartbroken this week following his death. Now, pro dancer Graziano Di Prima has opened up about his friend.

Robin sadly died this week at the age of 44. Reports claim he was found dead in a London hotel room shortly after a recent trip to South Africa.

In a new interview, Graziano recalled a time Robin begged him for help after being left in pain during a tour.

Robin died this week at the age of 44 (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Graziano Di Prima on Robin Windsor’s ‘pain’

Speaking to the Express, Graziano explained: “He was always the one who would push himself to the limit on a tour. One day he came and said to me, ‘Please help me, I’ve got so much pain in my shoulder’, and he was shaking from the pain.

“We did rehearsals for two weeks nonstop. I could see the pain, but he would never stop.”

Robin was dancing with Burn the Floor and Graziano joined in. He spent three years touring with the hit West End show.

Graziano gushed over Robin, adding: “He showed people that if you really love dancing, you can do it, no matter how much pain you’re in. He was so strong.”

Following Robin’s death this week, Graziano paid tribute to his friend on social media.

Alongside a photo of himself and Robin smiling, Graziano wrote: “Still can’t believe it. One of the nicest people I ever met. Robin. RIP big man.”

Last week, Robin’s family issued a heartbreaking statement on his death as they asked for privacy. The statement read: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin.

“While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.”

Graziano said Robin once called him to help with pain (Credit: Cover Images)

They added: “We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We would ask that the constant media speculation stop. As we have further information we will share a statement in due course.”

